The Transformers franchise is just two years away from being forty years old, cementing it as one of the longest-running and universally popular toy franchises of all time. To put it simply, having toy cars and trucks that transform into robotic warriors is just plain cool, and it's no wonder why the toy line got its own animated series the very same year the action figures made it on the shelves. The series was also a massive runaway success among young audiences and, like many nostalgic animated shows, was destined to get a live-action remake one day. We finally got that in 2007 when filmmaker Michael Bay (The Rock) brought the action spectacle of the conflict between Autobots and Decepticons to the big screen. The film spawned a total of five sequels that have received some mixed reception from fans, critics, and general audiences alike, but that same group responded far kinder to Bumblebee (2018), which functioned as both a prequel and soft-reboot of the franchise. Though it's the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, Bumblebee is fondly remembered as the best live-action film in the series, so it makes sense that the next film in this long-running saga would be a direct continuation of the prequel. Thus, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was born, not only bringing back fan favorites like the leader of the Autobots himself Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) but also introducing the Beast Wars storyline from the 1996 sequel series of the same name.

The continuity of this series has become messy, to say the least, but hopefully, a guide to the heroes and villains we'll be following this time around will help alleviate some of that confusion before we see the Beast Wars on the big screen come this June.

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the leader of the Autobots and the face of the Transformers franchise will be voiced by none other than Eeyore himself, Peter Cullen (The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh). The legendary voice actor has voiced the iconic hero in virtually every single movie, show, and video game since the original animated series, which is a legacy that many actors can only dream of.

Despite the live-action films having a heavy focus on the human characters, Prime is still front and center in nearly all the films and his journey in them isn't all that dissimilar from the source material. Optimus is the formidable leader of the Autobots, a group of benevolent Transformers who found themselves in a deadly civil war against the dreaded Decepticons, which in turn caused their home planet of Cybertron to become an unlivable battleground. Thus both the Autobots and Decepticons fled to Earth, where Optimus vowed to protect the humans from the threat their enemies posed. Optimus has had a long road in the main film series, with some key events including getting killed and then resurrected by a mystical Cybertronian device, killing his sworn rival Megatron (Hugo Weaving) twice, and even being briefly brainwashed by a malevolent god.

Optimus took a bit of a back seat in Bumblebee, making only a few brief appearances such as the opening sequence showing the War for Cybertron and the ending scene showing the other Autobots coming to Earth. Since this movie has "Transformers" in the title rather than just the name of "Bumblebee", it's safe to say that Optimus will have a much bigger role this time around.

Anthony Ramos as Noah

Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) will be fighting off against another pseudo-robotic entity in the MCU series Ironheart (2023), but he appears to be a new ally for the Autobots and Maximals in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The heroic defenders of Earth have had many human allies over the years, notably Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) from the original trilogy, Cade Yeager (Mark Whalberg) from the last two mainline entries, and Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) from Bumblebee. Noah is the latest human to get involved with saving the Earth, and while we don't know too much about his role as of now, he seems new to helping the Autobots protect the world and slowly but surely forms a bond with Autobot Mirage.

Dominique Fishback as Elena

Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) will be playing Elena, the second human lead of the film. Like Noah, we don't know too much about Elena or exactly how she fits into the plot apart from she'll be an ally to the Autobots. Most we get from her character from the first trailer is that she's as confused as Noah is with how these transforming robots are on Earth, even having a humorous exchange with Arcee at the end of it.

N/A as Bumblebee

Where there's Optimus Prime, his right-hand bot Bumblebee typically isn't far behind, but fans of the franchise are well aware that he's not the most talkative hero. Before Bee would meet Sam Witwicky years later, we see in his standalone film that precedes Rise of the Beasts that Bumblebee was originally known as B-127, and was shortly voiced by Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner). Bee was sent to Earth following the deteriorating situation on Cybertron to establish a base, but after an encounter with some hostile government agents, he's attacked by Decepticon Blitzwing (David Sobolov). Bee stops the would-be assassin but has his voice box permanently damaged and his ability to speak was taken away. This critical injury did little to sway Bee's fun-loving and optimistic attitude, now using his car's built-in radio to communicate and still defending the people of Earth when needed.

Pete Davidson as Mirage

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) will be voicing Mirage, who appears to have a significant role in the film as the Bumblee to Noah's Sam Witwicky. Mirage actually did have an appearance in Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), albeit a brief one, as a bright red Ferrari Autobot complete with an Italian accent. In the '90s, however, Mirage appears to be a Porsche this time around (likely meaning we won't get an Italian accent out of Davidson). We also get to see some of Mirage's unique abilities, such as being able to create duplicate cars to throw off pursuers on his tail.

Liza Koshy as Arcee

Influencer and comedian Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand) will be taking on the role of Arcee picking up from voice actress Grey Griffin (Avatar: The Last Airbender) who voiced the character in her brief appearances in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and Bumblebee.

Most of the Transformers seem to prefer four-wheeled vehicles but Arcee and her sisters prefer using smaller, faster, two-wheeled motorcycles to take down enemies quickly and efficiently. Arcee first appeared in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen as one of the new Autobots that heard Optimus's intergalactic message, but she ultimately perished in the Battle of Egypt. We got to see Arcee again in Bumblebee, fighting alongside the rest of the Autobots on Cybertron.

Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack

After bringing his endlessly positive energy to the equally positive character of Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, Cristo Fernández will be portraying genius Autobot inventor Wheeljack. Wheeljack was one of the more unusual side characters in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, being designed to look like a robotic Albert Einstein, even featuring the accent of the world-famous genius to boot, crafting weapons and tech to aid both the humans and his Autobot companions. Like Arcee, Wheeljack made a brief appearance at the start of Bumblebee in the War for Cybertron section, now with a much tamer and show-accurate design that the new film is also sticking with.

John DiMaggio as Stratosphere

Even if you don't recognize John DiMaggio (Futurama) by name, you certainly know him for the constantly growing list of beloved characters he's voiced. Most of the Transformers take the lyric "robots in disguise" quite literally, only being cars when they need to stay hidden or get somewhere fast. Stratosphere is a unique exception. Taking the form of a massive cargo plane, Stratosphere is essentially a living jet for the Autobots, being large enough to transport a good number of them all at once to perform a team mission.

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

A critical figure of the Beast Wars saga and the descendant of Optimus Prime himself, Optimus Primal will be voiced by veteran character actor Ron Perlman (Pacific Rim). The story of the Beast Wars begins at least several hundred years after the many conflicts between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The Autobot and Decepticon factions have been all but forgotten, and now the Maximals and Predacons have taken their place. Optimus Primal is the leader of the former, very much taking after his descendant in leading Cybertron's force for good. An incident on an experimental ship leads Primal, the rest of the Maximals, and a group of Predacons to be launched back in time several million years in the past, both factions ending up on a prehistoric planet Earth. Marooned on a version of a planet they can't begin to understand, both sides forgo turning into vehicles and instead adopt aspects of various animals and dinosaurs, with Primal himself adopting the form of a gorilla.

Seeing Prime and Primal meet on the big screen for the very first time is certainly a surreal feeling for long-time fans of the franchise, with two heroes from completely different timelines finally uniting. The two leaders will certainly need to put any questions for each other aside to combat the new threat facing Earth and its inhabitants.

Michelle Yeoh as Airazor

The current (and much-deserved) acting renaissance of Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) continues with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, where she'll be bringing to life a key character in the Beast Wars conflict.

Airazor very much functions as the eye in the sky for the Maximals, literally as she takes the form of a hawk to survey the battlefield and attack from above. She views her Maximal companions not just as a team of crimefighters, but as a family unit who has each other's backs no matter what the consequences may be.

Peter Dinklage as Scourge

The villains of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are a bit of a mystery, but we do know that one major foe will be Scourge, played by Peter Dinklage. With the new film introducing the Maximals, it would seem easy to expect that their historic foes the Predacons would have a major role, as well as their leader Megatron (who is actually the descendant of the original Megatron from the original films, who's currently on ice in the Hoover Dam during the film's events). Yet, there's no word on if the Predacons or either Megatrons will appear, and Scourge historically is a prominent Decepticon. The arrogant enemy also historically has ties to Unicron, the planet-sized entity who sought to destroy Optimus and the Autobots by resurrecting some of their greatest foes. Unicron could also have a presence as Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) confirmed that Unicron isn't just a planet-sized Transformer, he's actually Earth itself in the current continuity.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (tick, tick...BOOM!) will be making franchise history as the first openly transgender actor to be a part of the Transformers film series, and she'll be playing one of the most unique villains to ever be a part of the IP.

As we know, the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, and Predacons are all extra-terrestrial entities, but what would happen if humans created their own Cybertronians that they could control. That is the question that Nightbird answers, as one of the few Transformers characters to be invented by humans to combat threats from hostile Cybertronians, regardless of which side of their war they're on. Unfortunately, it doesn't go over all that well, as Nightbird is ultimately stolen by the Decepticons and turned into another dangerous enemy for Earth and the Autobots.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will arrive in theaters on June 9, 2023.