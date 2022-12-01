Who remembers the Beast Wars Transformers cartoon in the 90s? If you do, then you were probably over the moon to learn that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was inspired by the Beast Wars storyline and that it would be the first in an already-planned trilogy. Now, you'll be excited to learn that even more cast members have been added to the new movie.

In addition to already announced cast members Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Cullen (who is back to voice Optimus Prime), Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman (who is voicing the leader of the Maximals), and Tobe Nwigwe, Rise of the Beasts adds Peter Dinklage, who will be the voice of Scourge, Liza Koshy, as the voice of Arcee, John DiMaggio, as the voice of Stratosphere, David Sobolov as Rhinox/Battletrap, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will be Nightbird, Cristo Fernández is Wheeljack, and Tobe Nwigwe will be Reek.

Previous Transformers movies showcased the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons, and Rise of the Beasts serves as both a new addition to the franchise and as a bit of a standalone, as the events of Rise of the Beasts take place before the other movies in the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will take the audience and fans on an adventure with the Autobots beyond the existing battle on Earth between the Autobots and the Decepticons, and introduce a new type of Transformer, the Maximals, along with another type of evil, the Terrorcons. Fans will also learn what makes Optimus Prime so attached to our little planet of Earth and why he feels the strong need to protect and defend it at all costs.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. with a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. It is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will come to theaters on June 9, 2023. If you're in the mood to watch some of the previous movies in the franchise such as Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Bumblebee, you can stream them on Paramount+. Watch the trailer for Rise of the Beasts below: