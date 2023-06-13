Acting as both the 7th film in the franchise and a soft reboot, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has a wide variety of characters both new and old for fans and audiences to see in action. Both the 1990s setting and the inclusion of the Maximals add a special variety and intrigue to the cast that simply hasn't been seen in previous Transformers installments.

Between the classic Autobots, the new ferocious Maximals, the deadly Terrorcons, and the new human characters, there's no shortage of differing characters and dynamics at play. Especially for long-time fans of the series, there are a lot of great characters that will surely please those looking for more fulfilling characters on top of their high-stakes robot action.

10 Scourge

Voiced by Peter Dinklage, Scourge is the leader of the Terrorcons and a highly feared trophy hunter across the universe. He is a servant under the planet consuming Unicron and does his bidding as he helps destroy planets and communities in order to satiate Unicron's endless hunger.

Dinklage does a considerably great vocal performance in bringing the malice and evil of Scourge to life throughout the film. There are numerous moments from his very first appearance where Scourge sets himself up as both a massively powerful threat and a cold and soulless villain. Scourge's ongoing feud and battles with Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal make for a great rivalry throughout the film.

9 Airazor

Voiced by Michelle Yeoh, Airazor is a legendary Maximal warrior that has the ability to transform into a peregrine falcon and soar across the skies. She acts as the first Maximal that the heroes meet on Earth, as Airazor joins the fight to protect a special Transwarp Key that could spell the end of the universe if placed in the wrong hands.

While Airazor definitely makes an impact when she first joins the battle and protects the Autobots from the Terrorcons, she mostly takes a back seat during subsequent action sequences. This changes when she is marked by Scourge, and slowly loses control of her body and is forced to battle under Scourge and attack her allies, ultimately resulting in her heartbreaking demise.

8 Elena Wallace

Played by Dominique Fishback, Elena Wallace was initially just an inquisitive and well-researched intern at a local museum before quickly being wrapped up in the ongoing Transformers battle. Elena quickly becomes a key component in helping the Autobots, as her world history knowledge helps them uncover the location of the second half of the Transwarp Key.

Fishback has always had tremendous screen presence no matter what she stars in, and this film is no different, as her first interactions with the main cast work great. Sadly, the film doesn't build much on her character as she deserves, and while she has a few nice emotionally resonate moments with Noah, she isn't focused on nearly as much as the other human characters.

7 Arcee

Voiced by Liza Koshy, Arcee is a sharpshooter Autobot who has the ability to transform into a motorcycle complete with a fake driver. Her quick wits and agility makes her one of the fastest and most agile of the Autobots, and makes use of her agility and size in scrappier battles against the Terrorcons.

Arcee has a lot of potential as a main member of the Autobots team, filling a role both as a character and in action scenes that hasn't been explored nearly enough in the Transformers films. While Arcee does get a number of great moments to shine in the action, her character doesn't get nearly enough focus compared to the other Autobots, lessening her impact on the film.

6 Noah Diaz

Anthony Ramos plays Noah Diaz, an ex-military electronics expert who lives with his family and dedicates his time to take care of his mother and his younger brother. He soon uncovers the secret team of Autobots that has been living among the humans disguised as cars across the city, and joins their worldwide quest to find the Transwarp key.

As the main character of the film, Noah gets a lot of time in the film to flesh out his relationship and dynamics both with the Autobots and with his family and other human characters. While he starts off the film in a rut and fails to be true to himself, his time with the Autobots helps him realize the real importance of teamwork as he transforms into a true role model for his younger brother.

5 Optimus Prime

Voiced by Peter Cullen, Optimus Prime is the leader of the Autobot resistance who has been stranded on Earth for years, finding a new opportunity for him and his team to return home. His quest to retrieve the Transwarp key takes the Autobots across the world and facing numerous deadly foes, as well as mysterious and unlikely allies.

Optimus's screen presence has always been immaculate in the Transformers films, with a signature stoic and heroic demeanor that makes him the perfect leader. From his design to his action, Optimus is at his best here, but his biggest issues come in the form of his regressive viewpoint towards humans and his overall self-destructive mindset. While Optimus does eventually learn and evolve by the end of the film, he spends the majority of the film in this depressive state that can make him less engaging when he's not in a battle.

4 Optimus Primal

Voiced by Ron Perlman, Optimus Primal is the leader of the Maximals who has the ability to transform into a giant acrobatic gorilla. While initially a heartbroken leader after the demise of the Maximal's previous leader, Primal grew from his time on Earth and bettered his relationship with both his fellow Maximals and humanity.

Primal in many ways acts like an alternate version of the standard Optimus Prime, complete with a classic tough leadership role who is willing to do what it takes to preserve the greater good. His great leadership qualities are one of the main deciding factors that wakes Optimus up from his slump as a leader, greatly paralleling how Primal himself looked up to Optimus for a long time.

3 Kris Diaz

Played by Dean Scott Vazquez, Kris Diaz is the younger brother of Noah, and despite his wild imagination and excitement for the world, is more often than not stuck at home due to his afflictions. This doesn't stop Kris from being an emotional rock and cornerstone for Noah however, as their brotherly love is a major driving point for Noah's drive to save the world.

Kris is the classic little brother with a heart of gold, and especially when we see his interactions with both Noah and Mirage, we get to see his heartfelt side in action, leaving a big impact on the audience. Even when he isn't directly in the line of battle, his words of wisdom make a massive impact on the film, stealing the show and bringing in heartfelt emotion during the final climactic showdown.

2 Mirage

Voiced by Pete Davidson, Mirage is a cocky free spirit spy for the Autobots who has the ability to project holograms and duplicates of himself in order to confuse enemies during a battle. He's rebellious both during and outside of battle, and immediately forms a lasting bond and connection with Noah that builds throughout the film.

Davidson's vocal performance does a great job at bringing a defiant energy that none of the other Autobots have had before this. His character is home to the funniest moments throughout the film, as well as having some of the best and most creative action sequences thanks to his hologram ability. Mirage steals the show in nearly every scene that he's in, and his lasting bond with Noah also gives him a great emotional core for the film's themes of family and togetherness.

1 Bumblebee

Bumblebee is a fan favorite Autobot scout who only communicates via the voice lines in his built-in radio, and in this film is equipped with all-terrain extensions. While he isn't in the film for long, he doesn't hold back and leaves an impact on every fight that he's a part of, especially during his climactic return during the final battle.

Bumblebee is one of the most iconic Transformers characters for good reason, his style and energy is simply unmatched in the franchise, and Rise of the Beasts is no different. His focus and inclusion of classic 80s and 90s movie lines via a drive-in theater radio is a great addition to his character, and builds on the more comedic and cheeky side of the film already established from Mirage. Especially coming after the previous film, Bumblebee, the character has been on a hot streak adaptation wise that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

