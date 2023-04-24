The film industry has descended upon Las Vegas for CinemaCon, the annual showcase where the biggest production companies and brands show off their latest and greatest projects as well as their upcoming film slates and much more. It's no shocker then that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would be in attendance, but some may have noticed the giant robots invading the grounds of Caesars Palace where the event is held. While Optimus Prime, Optimus Primal, and more are there to promote the film, they're also part of a special outdoor dinner party being held during the event in celebration of the return of Transformers to the big screen.

Moviefone is sponsoring the dinner, which promises plenty of surprises and entertainment to go with the feast. For fans of the franchise, it's an occasion worth celebrating as there hasn't been a new film in the series since 2018's Bumblebee. Rise of the Beasts will also adapt a fan-favorite storyline, Beast Wars, by bringing in the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to join the ancient conflict with the Autobots and Decepticons in a globetrotting new adventure. In addition to being the first film in five years, it's also a reboot and the start of a new trilogy, starting fresh from the Michael Bay films that turned the franchise into a blockbuster powerhouse.

The big draw of this dinner, of course, is the statues which attendees will get a view of as they dine. This isn't the first appearance of the bots in public. The statues are set to tour around the country, previously stopping at SXSW earlier this year to promote the film. Among those on display are the leads of the Autobots and the Maximals - Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) - as well as the newcomer Autobot spy Mirage (Pete Davidson). Much of the attention has been placed on the chilled-out Porsche-based spy bot, who not only has a TV spot dedicated to him but also sports the first officially-licensed Porsche figure in Transformers history.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Who Else Is Involved in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Rise of the Beasts will be an especially starry affair to welcome Transformers back to theaters. In addition to the trio of Cullen, Perlman, and Davidson, the film will also star Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishbach, Tobe Nwigwe, Lauren Velez, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Cristo Fernández, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, John DiMaggio, and recent Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh. Steven Caple Jr. takes the reins for this installment with veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura on board as well to help usher in the new story.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts invades theaters on June 9. The outdoor dinner party, meanwhile, will be held on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. Stay tuned here at Collider for more news and goodies from CinemaCon and check out the statues on display below.

5 Images