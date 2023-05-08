Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is really close to making its big screen debut, and Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from the movie in anticipation to its release. In the video, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) are threatened by the Maximals, the type of Transformers that turn into giant animals instead of vehicles. The new human protagonists of the series seem to be hopeless, until they would be rescued by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), the leader of the Autobots. Prime orders the Maximals to stand down to avoid a confrontation from taking place.

The new movie finds itself in the continuity established by Bumblebee, which featured Hailee Steinfeld playing a young girl who became the best friend of the yellow Transformer, watching them go in an adventure that would bring a breath of fresh air to the franchise, after the disappointing performance of The Last Knight at the box office. However, Rise of the Beasts will tell a much different story, with Noah and Elena watching their lives change forever when they cross paths with Optimus Prime and his friends. If meeting giant robots who talk like movie stars wasn't stressful enough, the fate of the planet might be resting in their hands.

Megatron had been a formidable adversary for the heroes of the series up until this point, but nothing could've prepared the Transformers for what's coming next. Unicron was a character introduced in Transformers: The Movie, the animated story from 1987, as a creature formed at the beginning of the time with the purpose of exploring what was then a fresh universe. Along the way, Unicron became a villain and, with the immense amount of power he has due to his origin, he seemed like an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Hopefully, Optimus and his friends will be strong enough to fight against him this summer.

Image via Universal



RELATED: Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal Face Off in New 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Poster

The Next Transformers Movie Will Be Animated

After Rise of the Beasts is released in theatres, Paramount will have plenty of time to figure what they'd like to do with the Transformers franchise moving forward. In the meantime, the studio has already set a release date for an animated Transformers movie that will tell the origin story behind the rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Even if audiences saw them fighting against each other for years in Michael Bay's movies, their first confrontation has never been explored in the big screen, setting the stage for next summer's adventure. The film is currently scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024.

You can check out the new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below, before the movie rolls into theatres on June 9: