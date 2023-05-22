The Autobots are less than three weeks away from rolling out onto big screens across the U.S. once again with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Ahead of the film's release on June 9, IGN shared an exclusive clip that introduces both Noah (Anthony Ramos) and audiences to the Autobot spy Mirage (Pete Davidson). The newest addition to the theatrical Transformers lineup has been hyped throughout promos, but this bit of footage gives a look at Noah's first encounter with the Porsche robot as he transforms before his human companion's eyes.

The short clip starts with Ramos inside what he thinks is his car, but things quickly unravel when a message from Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) comes through on the dashboard ordering all Autobots to roll out. Mirage begins tearing down the road with a panicked Noah trapped inside as they flee from the cops and jump ramps. Before the police can catch them on the bridge, Mirage activates his power to create illusions of the car to confuse the officer on their trail and lead him right into a barrier. This whole sequence was teased in a previous television spot, but it all comes together here as Mirage finds a warehouse where he can safely reveal his identity to Noah.

Mirage figures to be a big part of this film as Noah's direct connection to the rest of the Autobots. Little is known about Noah's role in the film other than that he's an ex-military electronics expert desperate to support his family, but he's certain to form a close bond with Mirage over time as he gets drawn into the war with the Autobots, Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. As a reboot and reintroduction to the Transformers franchise, Rise of the Beasts will lay the groundwork for a new string of films that could see Mirage and Noah at the center of a war for the fate of humanity and robot-kind.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Rolls Out With New Funko Pop Figures

A Major Threat Awaits in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

War between the Autobots and their incoming animal-themed counterparts is just one concern for everyone. Ramos, for his part, is excited to see the entry of Unicron into the theatrical franchise. There's no threat bigger in the Transformers canon than the reality-devouring robot who'll be given life by acclaimed actor Colman Domingo. Even as the threats reach greater scales than ever seen, Rise of the Beasts will take a more human approach to the franchise full of robots in disguise. Series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Collider that the film differs from Michael Bay's blockbusters in part because of how it focuses on giving stronger character arcs not just to its main human protagonists Noah and Elena (Dominique Fishback), but to Optimus Prime and the other robots. Mirage figures to be a key part of Noah's arc as he not only helps in the fight with the Autobots but looks for direction in his own life.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Rise of the Beasts will see Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe join Ramos and Fishback in live-action. Ron Perlman will be Cullen's foil as Optimus Primal while Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Michelle Yeoh, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also feature in the voice cast.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out in theaters on June 9. Check out the clip from IGN below.