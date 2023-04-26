Hear that roar? The rise of the beasts is almost upon us. Set to continue in a long line of terrific movies based on the Hasbro action figures, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is not long from cinemas now as it is only just over two months away. Fresh off an outing at CinemaCon 2023 where those in attendance were thrilled to some new posters, Paramount, in a bid to further intensify the hype around the upcoming return of the Autobots, have released a short clip that announces the arrival of an official trailer tomorrow.

The short clip is packed with a lot of excitement as to what might lie ahead. The clip has a group of Maximals lining up and seemingly set to square off with an unidentified foe. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to be the seventh installment in the famous franchise and the upcoming film is set to serve as a soft reboot of the series. Rise of the Beasts will hope to turn out as a blockbuster as it also signify the first time the first live action movie in the franchise released without Michael Bay at the helm.

Just like how most stories in the Transformers franchise begin, Rise of Beasts will see a human come across an Autobot by chance. Per the film's synopsis, the film will be "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." The difference that is most noteworthy about this upcoming film is that Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons transform into animals instead of machines like their Autobot/Decepticon counterparts.

Optimus Prime or Optimus Primal?

For as long as many can remember, Optimus Prime voiced by Peter Cullen, who has done so since the 1980s animated series, stood as the revered leader of the Autobots. Now, Ron Perlman is joining the franchise to voice Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals, who is able to transform into a giant, mechanical gorilla. There exists a propensity for conflict between the two alphas and during an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the film’s producer, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, was quizzed about who was top dog between the pair and Bonaventura answered, "Wow, that's a good– I don't know, I haven't thought about it! I mean, I tell you, it'd be one hell of a battle. I don't know. I'd like to answer by saying it should be a standoff, but I'm not sure. I’ve got to think about that."

The cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts features Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Lauren Velez, as well as Michelle Yeoh, Cristo Fernández, Peter Dinklage, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson John DiMaggio, Perlman and Cullen voicing Transformers. The movie is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously helmed Creed II.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres in theaters on June 9. You can watch the trailer below: