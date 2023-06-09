One of the different aspects of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the fact that it takes place in the 90s – a decade we hadn’t visited within this robots-filled universe. As this new branch of the franchise progresses, we all know it’s bound to get to the 2007 Transformers era. So how does the production team see this transition? In an interview with Collider, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura talked about the connection between different Transformers installments.

During the interview, di Bonaventura told Collider's Steve Weintraub that they’re not “bumbling around in the wilderness,” but at the same time they’re not too obsessed with following an extremely strict set of rules because that can be an obstacle in terms of creativity. But, of course, that doesn’t suggest they’re ignoring everything we’ve seen before:

"We're very conscious of, let's call them the first five [Michael] Bay Movies. We do our best not to contradict the things we laced in there and played with there. So, one of the freedoms we get is that we're not entirely bound to what the world knows about them, for instance, which is really helpful. We don't have cell phones at our time period – very helpful in storytelling.”

The New Installments of Transformers Are All About Keeping It Fresh

Bonaventura also commented that the production team’s priority is to first make sure they are able to put a movie of this magnitude together and only then think about the kind of sequels or shared universes that they are creating. He added that "we're trying to keep this experience fresh for the audience,” which means that even though the new installment is a prequel, they can’t be too hung up on new characters not being “allowed" to exist in the 90s because we weren’t introduced to them in the original trilogy.

The producer singles out Mirage (voiced by Pete Davidson), which is certainly an excellent addition to the Autobots and is bound to become a fan-favorite. So Mirage can’t be ignored if they move forward with additional installments. Last but not least, di Bonaventura also added that a blockbuster changes too much from page to screen, so he chuckles "when people act like they can plan it so specifically because it just doesn't feel organic to me.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts tells the story of how Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, and other Autobots got trapped on Earth. The movie also adds Maximals – robots that disguise themselves as wild animals – into the mix and kicks off a potential new universe for the franchise. It is directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres in theaters this Friday, June 9. You can watch the latest trailer below: