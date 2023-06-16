Since 1984, the Transformers franchise has been known for its iconic catalog of robotic aliens that can morph into animals or vehicles. While the franchise first began as a collection of toys from Hasbro, it has since spawned a media franchise that has extended to video games, comic books, feature films, as well as animated films and television.

Part of the appeal for Transformers fans, especially those of the film franchise, is the anticipation of seeing visual effects work their magic as they transform anything from planes to buses. With the recent release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the Maximals and Terrorcons join the ranks of some of the coolest robots that the Transformers franchise has yet to offer.

10 Wheeljack

Voiced by Cristo Fernandez, Wheeljack is a new addition to the Autobots in the live-action Transformers universe. Quirky and offbeat, Wheeljack offers his expertise as a mechanic and gadget extraordinaire.

What makes Wheeljack cool is not only his disguised form as a 1970s Volkswagen brown and white panel bus, but his team-up with Arcee on the roads of Peru's cliffside shows Transformers fans that not every Transformer has to, well, transform, in order to be cool.

9 Cheetor

As part of the Maximals, Cheetor is the spitting image of its animal counterpart. Exhibiting agility and speed, Cheetor is the Maxima's ultimate predator.

Although Cheetor was underused in Rise of the Beasts, the attention to detail offered by the impeccable realistic patches of fur that accompany the robotic plating of Cheetor's exoskeleton will likely satisfy longtime fans of the Beast Wars storyline and characters.

8 Arcee

While Rise of the Beasts depicts Arcee with a red and white design, this version is mostly nostalgic of the character's appearance from previous iterations, most notably The Transformers: The Movie. A fan favorite among Transformers fans, this version of Arcee morphs into a Ducati motorcycle, which is a fitting testament to Arcee's swiftness in battle.

Despite being one of the smaller Autobots, Arcee's usual distinct signature pink and white character design makes it hard to miss the marksman of the Autobots. Quick on her feet, Arcee proves that precision and skill can make up for size.

7 Airazor

Depicted as the fierce aerial warrior of the Maximals, Airazor is not only gifted with excellent flight skills, but she can also shoot an energy beam from her beak. Fearless and selfless, Airazor is often regarded as a ruthless protector of her fellow Maximals.

Michelle Yeohlends her voice to the falcon in Rise of the Beasts, adding an unexpected layer and depth to the character. Factor in Airazor essentially sacrificing herself in battle against the Terrorcons, and this only adds to her street cred.

6 Scourge

Terrorcon leader Scourge earns his Transformers villain card with his menacing glare and penchant for keeping Transformers emblems as trophies from the battlefield. Similar to Optimus Prime's disguise, Scourge transforms into a beast of a black semi truck, relentless in his pursuit.

Scourge may draw comparisons to the Transformers franchise's prior antagonist, Megatron, but he holds his own. His sheer brutality and key involvement in some epic action sequences in Rise of the Beasts make him one of the movie's coolest robots.

5 Unicron

Despite having brief screen time in Rise of the Beasts and only being teased in Michael Bay's The Last Knight, the few times that Unicron is seen, this Transformer's purpose to devour planets is shown in massive size and scale. Unicron isn't just cool; he's also pretty terrifying in action.

Unicron has a long-standing history as an epic villain in Transformers lore, having appeared in several iterations of the story. The only thing that would have made Unicron's first live-action appearance even better would have been more Unicron.

4 Mirage

Like Sam Witwicky's (Shia LaBeouf's) relationship with Bumblebee, Mirage (voiced by the hilarious Pete Davidson) is the loyal Autobot guardian to Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) in Rise of the Beasts. Mirage's ability to mimic his acquired form as a defense mechanism to evade and confuse enemies is only an added bonus.

Clever and courageous, Mirage doesn't go down without a fight. When he lends his armor and technology to Noah during the climax, Mirage proves he can adapt to survive and that nothing is as it appears to be (hint: post-credits scene).

3 Bumblebee

As a character, Bumblebee has become synonymous with the Transformers franchise. Trademarked by his use of songs to communicate and his classic disguise as a yellow Camaro, aside from Optimus Prime. Bumblebee may be the coolest singing scout that the Autobots have ever had.

Never afraid to take risks, Bumblebee is often the saving grace of the Autobots. Couple that with his "pick on your own size" attitude, and Bumblebee will go toe to toe with any adversary, proving he is the hero we can all count on and deserve.

2 Optimus Primal

Considered to be Beast Wars' doppleganger of Optimus Prime, the leader of the Maximals, Optimus Primal, is shown in his primal form as a gorilla. Primal not only wields strength as a gorilla would, but he is also capable of making tough decisions as a leader.

Primal packs a serious punch in the majority of the action sequences in Rise of the Beasts. What makes Primal work so well is Steven Caple Jr.'s ability as a director to bring a fan favorite character to life with ferocity.

1 Optimus Prime

As the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime may be all metal, but there's a heart of gold underneath that hard exterior. Camouflaged by his disguise as a red semi truck, Prime is the Transformers MVP, making him a genuinely classic hero for generations to come.

A timeless character, Prime remains the coolest robot in the Transformers franchise's arsenal. Having been voiced by the legendary Peter Cullenfor the last 40 years, Prime has the most recognizable voice of the franchise, as well as the best inspiring one-liners.

