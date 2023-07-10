The Autobots are rolling out to home media outlets later this year as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has set an official digital and Blu-ray release date. The film arrives on digital this summer starting on July 11, with its official 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD slated to hit shelves on October 10 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The upcoming home media release of the film will feature a plethora of bonus material, such as “Human Affairs,” which focuses on the human aspect of the movie alongside deleted scenes, “Life in the 90s,” a featurette that highlights the film’s setting, and “Heroes” and “Villains,” which center on the Autobots, Maximals, Terrorcons, and Predacons of the film. Additional bonus content included with the release of the film is “The Chase,” “The Battle of Ellis Island,” and “The Switchback Attack,” featurettes that highlight the film’s exciting action scenes. Lastly, fans can dive into the making of the film’s ultimate final battle sequence with a behind-the-scenes look titled “The Final Conflict.”

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the film’s theatrical debut, which recently surpassed over $400 million at the global box office following a five-year hiatus from the franchise. The box office achievement still remains among the lowest compared to previous installments of the franchise, but with the film set to debut on digital very soon, fans who missed out on the action on the big screen can witness the live-action adaptation of the Beast Wars storyline from the comfort of their own home.

Image via Universal



RELATED: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Crawls Past Important Global Box Office Milestone

The Transformers Movie Franchise Expands to Animation Next Year

The live-action Transformers franchise has proven to be incredibly lucrative over the years following the release of the first Michael Bay-directed film in 2007. However, if the latest movie is any indication, the franchise will be taking a different direction, with an animated movie titled Transformers One set to be released in 2024. Additional details remain under wraps, but according to previous reports, the film will take place on Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers, and will focus on the friendship between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The film may still be over a year away, but until then, fans can jump into another high-octane adventure with their favorite team of Autobots when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out to home media platforms.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now playing in theaters. The film arrives digitally on July 11, followed by a physical media release on October 10. Check out the official trailer for the film below.