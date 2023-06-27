Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has had a curious run at the box office, continuing to succeed by the loyal fan base of the franchise after a lukewarm debut earlier this month. And on July 11, audiences will be able to bring the action home when the movie is available for purchase on digital platforms, acoording to the Microsoft Store. The fate of our planet will once again fall into the hands of the Autobots, and they must find worthy human allies to help them in their quest to save Earth from its destruction. While Bumblebee delivered a more intimate adventure, Steven Caple Jr.'s sequel goes back to the worldwide consequences related to the Autobots' actions.

Unfortunately, the giant robots capable of transforming into vehicles can't accomplish the mission by themselves, so they'll have to recruit people that are up for the task. After serving as a military technician for quite some time, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) has been struggling to find a job. Just when he's about to lose hope, the Autobots convince him of following them on their quest. And he won't be alone when it comes to helping the noble warriors from Cybertron, as a resourceful artifact researcher called Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) will be using her knowledge to tell the Autobots where to go next.

When it comes to the robots' side, Mirage (Pete Davidson) brought a breath of fresh air to the team, with his comedic timing serving as a nice contrast to Optimus Prime's (Peter Cullen) deadly serious commitment to being a good leader. Even if it didn't look like it at first, Mirage's charisma was what brought the Autobots and Noah together, given how the technician was frightened of the concept of aliens taking the form of vehicles to fight their war on Earth. It all turned out to be for the best, as the alliance between Noah, Elena and the Autobots prevented the planet from being consumed by Unicron (Colman Domingo).

The Future of the Autobots

Right before the credits roll at the conclusion of Rise of the Beasts, Paramount shocked the world with the reveal that G.I. Joe is also a part of the new Transformers timeline. When Noah continues to look for a job after saving the world, he attends what he assumes will be a regular interview for a corporate position. But in an unexpected turn of events, he was actually going to be recruited by the legendary task force. Caple Jr. has already signed on to direct a sequel, and if the studio is comfortable with the current film's performance at the box office, the crossover might be coming to the big screen in the next few years

