Later this year, the Transformers franchise returns to the big screen with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The latest installment expands the war between the Autobots and Decepticons to include the new Maximals and Predacons, who transform into animals rather than vehicles, as well as the threatening Terrorcons who follow the new factions to Earth to hunt the Cybertronians. With the film comes another star-studded cast including rising star Dominique Fishback. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff was able to speak to the actress about her role in Rise of the Beasts during Collider Ladies Night and, while she couldn't give specifics, she teased how she was able to influence the film and bring her same approach from her best roles to the blockbuster franchise.

Rise of the Beasts hails from director Steven Caple Jr. who is well known for directing the massive hit Creed II. Aside from being an exciting addition to the blockbuster franchise, Caple was also very open to suggestions from his cast, including Fishback. She plays Elena, an overqualified artifact researcher whose vainglorious boss always takes credit for her work. Her personal storyline is set up to follow her as she tries to push her way out of his shadow and into the light where she can be recognized for her own talents. When asked if there were any hints she could drop about her character's arc or other details, she spoke about the back-and-forth process between her and Caple and teased that she was actively involved in developing her character to bring more complexity to the franchise, saying:

"I could tease that the same way that I approach maybe The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, or any other project, is the same way I approached Transformers. It was no different. I remember when I was talking to Steven Caple about it, and I said, “Listen, Steven, I'm the type of actor that I want to give notes. I have questions.” He was like, “You could give your notes at two o'clock in the morning, I don't care,” and I said, “Okay!” So there was one point that I gave him pages and pages of notes and ideas, and not everything was taken, but some things were, and I feel like I could be proud. I haven't seen the edit yet, but I felt I could be proud of the fact that I advocated for different things that maybe necessarily wouldn't normally be thought of in an action film, or Transformers. So, we'll see."

In addition to Rise of the Beasts, Fishback is entering the horror space with the buzzy new series Swarm from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. With the Terrorcons entering the fray, however, Fishback may take part in a scare or two on the big screen as well. Caple has previously hinted at a slight horror angle with the ferocious new enemy. Nemiroff had to ask Fishback if that held true, but she needed to keep quiet on that front. "I don't know about that," she added. "I think Optimus Prime might have a problem with that."

Most recently, Rise of the Beasts attended the SXSW film festival with character posters, statues of the bots, and cast and crew along for the ride. Aside from Fishback, Anthony Ramos, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe star in the new installment. That only scratches the surface as stars from all corners of the industry showed out to voice the transformers including Peter Cullen returning as Optimus Prime with Ron Perlman, recent best actress winner Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and newcomer Pete Davidson as the incredibly chill Mirage.

The film has high expectations both because it's the first Transformers movie since 2018's Bumblebee and because it's billed as a reboot of the franchise with hopes of bringing it back to its box office-dominating glory days. Between its cast and a director who knows what he's doing regarding blockbusters, hope is high that the film will pass muster. At the very least, it seems like Fishback will make another strong impression given her dedication to improving the film and her character.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases in theaters on June 9, 2023. Check out the trailer below and the interview in the player above.