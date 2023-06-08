Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

As the first chapter of a new trilogy and a reboot of the Transformers cinematic franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts had to present new story elements that’ll keep fans hooked for many years. In addition, Rise of the Beasts was tasked with delivering a cinematic spectacle that will make the franchise enough money to ensure Hasbro and Paramount Pictures keep funding the following films. Now that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters, we can confirm the movie succeeds on both fronts. The action of Rise of the Beasts is breathtaking, does justice to the fan-favorite Maximals, introduces the uber-villain Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo), and even teases a mindblowing crossover with G.I. Joe. However, the movie’s single end-credits scene pales in comparison with the actual ending. And while the end-credits scene is played for fun, it will actually give us nightmares about Autobots' physiology.

What Happens to Mirage in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’?

Image via Paramount

One of the Autobots who fight at the side of Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the show-stealing Mirage (voiced by Pete Davidson). Mirage is one of the main characters of Rise of the Beasts, and the Autobot responsible for bringing human Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) to fight against Unicron, the planet-devouring Transformer. We learn much about Autobots’ physiology through Mirage and Noah's friendship. For instance, Mirage takes off one of his parts to make a glove Noah can use to illuminate his path and shoot down enemies. So, it’s fair to assume Autobots’ parts are interchangeable.

During the Rise of the Beasts' final combat, Mirage sacrifices himself to protect Noah from Scourge (voiced by Peter Dinklage). However, instead of dying, Mirage shapeshifts his remaining parts to become armor Noah can use to kick some Terrorcon ass. It’s supposed to be the highest point in Noah’s hero’s journey. However, it raises many questions about what it means for an Autobot to be alive and if Mirage could still be considered an autonomous being even if he's being used as armor by a human who gains complete control over his body parts. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts end-credits scene brings Mirage back but only deepens the mystery.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ End-Credits Scene Brings Mirage Back

In the end-credits scene of Rise of the Beasts, we learn that Noah has been working on a new car with parts his criminal friend Reek (Tobe Nwigwe) got him. It doesn’t take long for us to realize that this car is actually Mirage, who Noah has slowly put back together. Once Noah’s work is done, Mirage returns to life, ensuring fans that he’s not dead. The end-credits scene should be a funny moment where we can laugh about Reek being terrified to learn the car is alive. Instead, this end-credits scene challenges logic regarding Autobots' physiology.

While it’s great that Mirage survived the war against Scourge, it’s bizarre that Autobots can be healed with regular car parts. The robots in disguise are aliens who only pretend to be vehicles to blend in, so it doesn’t really make sense for Noah to put Mirage back together by using inert pieces of metal instead of alien ones. In addition, Rise of the Beasts uses Bumblebee to explain that only an Energon energy surge can bring an Autobot back to life, which doesn’t seem to be the case with Mirage. Finally, if Mirage was alive this whole time, did he feel Noah messing around with his internal organs and reshaping his body from the inside out? There’s a horror movie hidden in Rise of the Beasts’ end-credits scene, and we can’t stop thinking about it.

