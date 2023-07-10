A significant portion of Steven Caple Jr.'s blockbuster Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was set in Peru, and the studio wanted to showcase the beauty of the country while the giant robots tried to tear each other apart in front of a beautiful landscape. Who can blame them? And now, Collider is excited to exclusively share a new behind-the-scenes featurette showing how one of the film's most exciting sequences came to life - a part of the special features available on the film's digital release on July 11.

The plot of the movie didn't start in Peru, as the characters were actually introduced in New York City. Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) is a technician that used to work with the military, but ever since he abandoned his post, it's been hard to find work. Since he couldn't find a suitable way to help with his family's finances, he decided it was time to turn to a life of crime, even if he didn't believe it was the best idea. Coincidentally, one of the cars he decided to steal turned out to be Mirage (Pete Davidson), the youngest member of Optimus Prime's (Peter Cullen) crew.

The pair quickly became close friends, and the Autobot knew that he needed Noah's help if the team wanted to retrieve a piece of the Transwarp Key before it was too late. The ancient artifact was useful for long-distance traveling and teleportation, and if it fell into the wrong hands, it could compromise the safety of the entire universe. Unicron (Colman Domingo) had already set his sights on the planet that protected the Maximals and the other half of the Transwarp Key, and bringing him to Earth would result in the planet's destruction. The Autobots, alongside Noah and artifact researcher Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), had a mission to accomplish.

What's Next for the Autobots?

After the Autobots defeated Unicron and his army, a very interesting twist was introduced before the credits of Rise of the Beasts rolled. Michael Kelly played an executive that was supposedly going to offer a job to Noah, only to reveal that he was actually trying to recruit him on behalf of G.I. Joe. Even if Caple Jr. has already been hired to helm the next live-action installment of the franchise set to deal with the upcoming crossover, the fact that this summer's action-filled adventure has earned around $386 million at the worldwide box office will be a crucial factor for Paramount to decide if a follow-up will be moving forward or not.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be available on Digital on July 11, and you can bring home the 4K Ultra HD StealBook, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 10. You can check out the new featurette below: