The Autobots are rolling back into the big screen this summer. As fans eagerly await the highly anticipated release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Funko has revealed via Twitter a first look at their line of Pop! figures from the film. The Pops are now available for fans to pre-order and will be released later this summer for fans to add to their growing collection.

It wouldn't be the Transformers without the heroic leader of the Autobots, and with Funko, its no exception as the upcoming set of figures will feature Optimus Prime, depicted with a highly-detailed new sculpt alongside a silver paint scheme highlighted with his traditional blue and red colors. Additional Pops include Bumblebee, who stands in a battle-ready pose alongside Arcee, who will have a much more significant role than in previous films. Like the other figures, her Pop! features an eye-catching shiny paint scheme bolstered by a sculpt that depicts her skating into another heroic battle. However, one of the most prominent figures in the line includes Mirage, who makes his first live-action appearance. The figure features the character in a battle mask as he charges up his weapon to help defend Earth from the incoming threat of Unicron.

However, the Autobots aren't the only faction ready for fans to add to their collection as Funko additionally showcased members of the Maximals, such as Optimus Primal, the leader of the group, who can be seen in his gorilla mode, ready for action as he beats his chest with a growling expression on his face. Additionally, Rhinox is available only as a Target-exclusive and is represented in his rhino form, ready to charge into battle. With reflective silver paint jobs that contrast nicely with their green eyes, the Maximal figures are another worthy addition to the line, which will serve as standout pieces to any collector's display. Lastly, Funko also additionally revealed a Pop! figure of Scourge, leader of the Terrorcons, which perfectly recaptures the character's menacing design.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Beast Wars Come to Life on the Big Screen

It's been five years since audiences got to see the Transformers on the big screen with the release of Bumblebee in 2018, which served as a soft reboot of the franchise following the critical and box office disappointment of Transformers: The Last Knight in 2017. However, despite so many entries to the franchise, Rise of the Beasts will still be bringing new material to the table with the introduction of the Maximals, who many may remember from their iconic '90s TV show Transformers: Beast Wars. With the movie paying homage to the classic series alongside the '90s setting within its story, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is shaping up to be a nostalgic throwback for fans when it hits theaters this summer.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out into theaters on June 9. Check out the official sneak peek at the upcoming Funko Pops below, and stay tuned for further updates from the new movie.