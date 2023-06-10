Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

When we sit inside the movie theater waiting for an end-credits scene, it’s not unreasonable to expect a character reveal or the unveiling of a new villain. However, most people would never guess that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' credits would reveal a crossover with a different franchise. As we gear up and get hyped for a future Transformers—G.I. Joe movie, Collider talked to breakout stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback about how excited they were with this reveal.

During the interview, the duo revealed to our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that before they could really get excited, they had to wait for the powers that be to approve this type of event. Ramos stated that the information was initially provided to him by director Steven Caple Jr. The actor also commented that like most people from his generation, his relationship with G.I. Joe goes way back:

"I was going crazy. Crazy! When Steven told me, he's like, 'Yo, bro, what do you think about ending the movie like this?' I was like, 'If y'all can get that approved – there's a lot of people to get that approved, man, but if you can, that'll be the craziest thing.' And they did, man. As a fan of those worlds… 'G.I. Joe,' bro! I mean, I used to have the little figurines, bro. I used to create wars between [them]. I was just so excited!

Ramos and Fishback Want More Action Stunts in Possible Sequels

Ramos added that he’s “excited for the possibility of our characters to now get involved in that world, and to see who the new characters can be.” Fishback agreed and stated she hopes this new perspective allows her character Elena to be more involved in the action. In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Fishback’s character got mostly left out of the Autobots vs. Decepticons final fight, but she got to pull some stunts in the first part of the adventure.

"I told Steven that since Elena has been introduced to this fighting, in between times she went to learn how to do martial arts and all of these things, so she can get in on the action."

Fishback revealed that she advocated for Elena’s action bits during filming, and gave suggestions to Caple Jr. as to what the girl could do on screen. The actor commented she would like it if Elena could “get more physical,” and that would be “fun" to do.

