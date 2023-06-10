[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts]Now that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts confirms the G.I. Joe agency exists in the Transformers cinematic universe, we are all curious to see how the two iconic Hasbro IPs will crossover on the silver screen. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura discussed how entangled G.I. Joe is with the robots in disguise, teasing the epic crossover they intend to do next.

Set a number of years before the first Michael Bay Transformers films, Rise of the Beasts intends to kick off a new trilogy focused on the Autobots and their new allies, the Maximals. Surprisingly, though, right before the credits roll, we learn that the fight to save the world from Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo) was watched up close by another team, the G.I. Joe agency. The real American heroes seem excited there’s someone to help them fight the good fight and want to work together with Autobots. However, the movie doesn’t clarify if G.I. Joe has any previous knowledge of the Transformers or if they learned about the alien species after the events in Peru. According to di Bonaventura:

“I don't know the answer to that, honestly. My instinct is – and we haven't talked a lot about it because, like I said before, we don't plan it exactly – the first time the Transformers have come onto their radar is when this battle occurred. They're so good, they’re the only ones who really know that something else happened there. So, I don't think so, but it doesn't mean they haven't found some along the way and they've been trying to figure it out. So, it's one of the open-ended questions, really, that we have to figure out an answer to.”

It’s hard to discuss with di Bonaventura’s logic, as the best way forward is to ensure Rise of the Beasts becomes profitable before promising a sequel. That said, the inner child that inhabits us all is dying to see a Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover in theaters.

Who’s Behind the Transformers Reboot?

While the first five Transformers movies failed to get positive reviews, the franchise hauled billions of dollars at the international box office, ensuring its longevity. However, after Transformers: The Last Knight failed to meet Paramount’s expectations, and 2018’s spinoff Bumblebee finally got the critical acclaim the franchise lacked, the studio decided to take the franchise in a new direction.

After directing the first five live-action movies of the Transformers franchise, Michael Bay stepped out as a director and remained attached to the franchise as a producer. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay adapted by The Flash’s Joby Harold, co-written with Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters. These changes resulted in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' warm round of first reactions. And with a G.I. Joe crossover on the horizon, the Transformers cinematic universe might get the breath of fresh air it needs to remain relevant.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently in theater. Check out Collider’s interview with director Steven Caple Jr. below.