The Transformers are officially back on the big screen with the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, yet their return heralds a few questions. Director Steven Caple Jr. and company open some interesting new doors with the soft reboot film, introducing the Maximals as well as the gargantuan threat that is Unicron and the Terrorcons at his command. New human heroes Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) are also given more of a spotlight as they join the race to find an artifact sought out by the enemy bots. One detail that piqued the curiosity of some viewers, however, was a peculiar spacecraft shown in a shot inside a lair that looked considerably like it belonged in another Hasbro IP.

Collider's own Steve Weintraub asked veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura exactly what that vehicle parked behind those doors is and how it fits into the world the team is crafting. He posited that the craft resembled something from the G.I. Joe canon which di Bonaventura previously revealed is eyeing another film in the near future. While a Hasbro Cinematic Universe may be in the cards following Rise of the Beasts, he said it won't be because of the spacecraft. "No, that's actually... It's purposefully one of the ships that has– Nobody would know this, but it is of an alien origin," he said.

Rather, the ship ties back to the opening of the film with the introduction of both the Maximals and Terrorcons, explaining how the bots arrived on Earth. "I'm forgetting right now, but it's the craft of which they kind of landed in when you saw the opening with the Maximals. That kind of thing," di Bonaventura added. Notably, Bumblebee and the other Autobots also crash-landed onto the planet thanks to escape pods from Cybertron in the fan-favorite yellow bot's solo 2018 movie, but the construction seems a bit different from what audiences saw back then.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Paves the Way for the Future of the Franchise

Rise of the Beasts continues to steer Transformers in a different direction from the Michael Bay films, continuing from the more character-focused Bumblebee. As Bonaventura previously told Collider, the film captures the Autobots at their lowest, heading to Earth after their failure to retake Cybertron from the Decepticons. Optimus Prime, once again played by the excellent Peter Cullen, undergoes a significant character arc as he learns, especially with the help of Ron Perlman's Optimus Primal, what it means to be a true leader. As the war between Unicron continues and the presence of the Transformers on Earth becomes more and more prominent, organizations like Sector Seven are sure to become more involved in an attempt to investigate and cover up the existence of these mechanical creatures.

Making up the team of writers for this globetrotting new adventure is The Flash scribe Joby Harold with Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters. Alongside its two human and robot leads, Rise of the Beasts also sports a dream cast including Tobe Nwigwe and Luna Lauren Vélez as its other non-Transformer stars. Pete Davidson lends his voice to Noah's companion Autobot Mirage alongside Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, Liza Koshy as Arcee, Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird, and Colman Domingo as Unicron.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now in theaters.