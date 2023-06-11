Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts came in ahead of expectations at the global box office, grossing $170 million in its debut weekend. The movie made $60 million domestically, and another $110 million from overseas territories, edging past the $155 million projections heading into the weekend. While these figures can’t really compare to the sort of massive grosses that the Transformers franchise was generating in its heyday, they suggest an improvement over the last two movies in the series — Transformers: The Last Knight and Bumblebee.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Rise of the Beasts is based on the Beast Wars storyline of the Hasbro franchise, and introduces the Maximals. Previous movies have focused on the Autobots and Decepticons. Reviews for Rise of the Beasts have been mixed; it currently sits at a “rotten” 53% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but it earned a strong A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Mexico accounted for $7.3 million of that $110 million overseas haul, followed by Indonesia ($5.3 million), Peru ($5 million), South Korea ($4.4 million), France ($3.8 million), the U.K. ($3.8 million), Malaysia ($3.4 million), Thailand ($3.3 million) and India ($2.8 million). Eight markets — Indonesia, Argentina, Peru, Vietnam, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Bolivia — delivered a franchise-best opening weekend haul. Figures are still awaited for key markets such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The movie also debuted day-and-date in China, which contributed to $40 million of that $110 million overseas haul. While the Middle Kingdom remains one of the world’s biggest theatrical marketplaces, strict sanctions have been imposed on the number of foreign titles that can be screened there. This has resulted in interest all but drying up for Hollywood movies in the post-pandemic era, with only a handful of hits in the last couple of years. This change in sentiment becomes all the more glaring when you recall that Transformers: Age of Extinction came at a time when Hollywood was fully trying to tap into the Chinese market; the movie featured Chinese star Li Bingbing as a cast member, and had key sequences set in Hong Kong.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ End-Credits Scene Explained: Putting the Pieces Back Together

A Lot Is Riding on Rise of the Beasts

Budgeted at a reported $195 million, it’s still too early to tell if Rise of the Beasts will be able to revive interest in the franchise, which appeared to be well past its use-by date heading into the movie’s release. The series’ last installment, Bumblebee, tapped out with $465 million globally — a franchise-low. And while director Michael Bay’s stint began with a bang — the first Transformers made $708 million globally — it lost the (all)spark toward the end. The Last Knight, Bay’s final film of the series, could manage only $603 million worldwide. The franchise’s top-grossing movies remain Age of Extinction and Transformers: Dark of the Moon, both of which made a little over $1.1 billion worldwide. You can watch our interview with Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.