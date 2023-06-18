The Autobots have a new reason to celebrate, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts just reached a significant point of its box office run. Domestically, the latest installment of the Hasbro franchise has passed $100.6 million, while internationally, the sequel has earned $174.3 million, bringing its global total to $274.9 million. This improves the momentum needed for the next step for the characters. Steven Caple Jr.'s robotic mayhem threw a major reveal at audiences before the credits roll, setting the stage for an upcoming adventure unlike anything fans have seen before. However, to get to that point, this movie has to perform well with ticket sales first.

In Rise of the Beasts, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) is a former military mechanic struggling to find a new job after he left the army. When he begins to lose hope after a disastrous interview, he almost goes down a negative path for his life. Fortunately for him, he quickly sees himself involved with the Autobots when he runs into Mirage (Pete Davidson), the funniest member of Optimus Prime's (Peter Cullen) crew. An ancient relic has to be found in order to allow the Autobots to go back home, but they won't be able to so without the help of some humans. Alongside Noah Diaz, Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) was recruited to help with decoding clues left behind by ancient cultures.

The movie reaching this new box office milestone would've never been possible without the international markets that have shown interest for the blockbuster, including the $60 million it has earned in China alone. Mexico turned out to be the second-best market for Rise of the Beasts with $13 million, taking over the United Kingdom and France's combined gross of $12 million. The impact the story is having all over the world will hopefully allow Paramount to continue the Transformers prequel series that began with Bumblebee, bringing new explosive adventures featuring the Autobots.

What's Next for Transformers?

Steven Caple Jr. has already been hired by Paramount to direct a sequel to Rise of the Beasts that will deal with the major twist established at the end of the movie. But before that, one of the franchise's biggest rivalries will reveal its origin, when Optimus Prime and Megatron face off for the first time chronologically in Transformers: One. Next year, the animated film will feature performances from Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, marking the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars involve themselves in a Transformers story.

