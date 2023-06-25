Transformers: Rise of the Beasts continues its confident journey across the worldwide box office, as the latest installment in the series is nearing a $350 million total, currently sitting at $341 million in its third weekend. The number proves that the new Autobots adventure is forming a solid fan base of its own, as it continues to achieve success within a heavily competitive market that includes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's domination over cinemas. On the domestic side of things, Rise of the Beasts has already earned more than $122 million, meaning that almost half of the total gross has come from the United States and Canada.

The movie introduced the new human faces of the franchise, as Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback brought a much-needed breath of fresh air to the franchise about giant robots capable of transforming into vehicles. Noah Diaz (Ramos) is a former military technician currently applying for a variety of different jobs. He hasn't been very lucky lately, and just when he begins to lose hope about his future, he finds himself involved in something bigger than he could've ever expected. An ancient artifact must be retrieved before the Terrorcons can get their hands on it.

On the other hand, Fishback portrays Elena Wallace, a clever artifact researcher capable of quickly identifying where a relic might come from. Her knowledge makes her the perfect candidate to join the Autobots in their international journey that eventually leads them to Peru. Scourge (Peter Dinklage) is the leader of the Terrorcons, leading them across galaxies to accomplish anything Unicron (Colman Domingo) requires them to do. If Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) doesn't hurry up, it'll be too late, and Unicron will consume Earth as if it was the tastiest meal on this side of the Milky Way.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Sets Up a Surprising Potential Crossover

The team managed to stop Scourge and the Terrorcons right on time, moments before Unicron compromised the integrity of the planet. But when all was said and done, a surprising twist indicated to audiences where Paramount wants to take the franchise next. Noah went to a job interview thinking he would start working at an uneventful place, only for Agent Burke (Michael Kelly) to reveal that he was actually being recruited by G.I. Joe. While the studio released a Snake Eyes spin-off merely a couple of years ago, it's been almost a decade since a main installment was produced for the franchise. It remains to be seen if the current box office results allow Paramount to fast-track its plans.

