June was such a jam back month for movies with a ton of epic box office battles. One of the films that made it out alive in last month’s financial brawl was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The seventh film in the Transformers live-action franchise made another $14.9 million in 65 markets around the world this weekend. This means the film has now made $245.2 million internationally and $381.3 million globally. The box office drop between weekends was only 43% too which is very impressive when you consider Rise of the Beasts finished up its fourth week of release.

If that wasn’t enough the latest Transformers film also became the second highest grossing film in Peru making $13.1 million. This is significant because a part of Rise of the Beasts was shot there. While these numbers are nowhere near as monsters as when the popular Paramount franchise was in its prime, especially given the film’s reported $200 million budget, the Transformers franchise still has a bit of spark left in it. It’s not going to match the box office of the last film Bumblebee which made $467 million at the worldwide box office, but it will at least cross the $400 million mark. That means it will most likely make a small profit when Rise of the Beasts box office run is officially over. Again not a bona fide hit, but it’s way better than some films did in June. Last month was such a hostile time for releases with so many varied films to watch that it was all a bit overwhelming. Transformers made it out alive, but only time will tell if it was enough to green light another sequel.

What’s Next For Transformers?

The post credit scene made it very clear where the Transformers franchise is going next with the G.I. Joe name-drop at the end of the latest film. It’s the next logical step for both franchises owned by Hasbro. G.I. Joe has had a very rocky cinematic history in the past to say the least. Especially in live-action. Both franchises have crossed over before in different mediums, so if this cinematic event does indeed come to light, it just might be what the G.I. Joe franchise needs to get back on track. Transformers has been on a hot streak with Bumblebee and now Rise of the Beasts being genuinely good films. Word of mouth has helped the franchise out a bit this past month and now the long wait for news about the next live-action Transformers film begins.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Sets Digital Release Date [Update]

Rise of the Beasts is Still Defending the Box Office

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in theaters across the globe. You can roll out with your best friends in disguise to support a film that’s more than meets the eye now. Although the live-action series’ future is in question, the next Transformers animated feature film, Transformers One, will be blasting its way to theaters on September 13, 2024.