More than a month after it premiered on the big screen, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts continues to impress with its performance at the worldwide box office. Steven Caple Jr.'s new addition to the franchise has found a strong fan base all over the world, proving to have more longevity than initially expected. The movie has now grossed over $420 million throughout its run, with $152 million out of that amount coming from the domestic side of the business. The battle between the Autobots, Maximals and Terrorcons has enjoyed a positive outcome over the course of the summer.

People from many different parts of the planet have enjoyed Optimus Prime's (Peter Cullen) latest attempt at saving the universe, with China being the highest-grossing international territory when it comes to the new installment in the Transformers franchise. $90 million is a strong lead established by China, followed by Mexico's $19.8 million and Peru's $14.2 million. The fact that the film has performed strongly in Peru is directly related to how a good portion of the plot takes place in the country, with the characters looking for ancient artifacts before their enemy can get their hands on them.

It's a new dawn for the Autobots, in a new timeline that began with 2018's Bumblebee, and is completely separated from the previous movies directed by Michael Bay. Ever since they were forced to leave their home due to the war, the giant robots have been looking for a way to return, and it looks like the chance they've been waiting for has arrived. The Transwarp Key could teleport them away in a second, but it has been separated into different pieces hidden in secret locations across Earth by the Maximals. The Autobots will need all the help they can get to find them before the Terrorcons use them for evil purposes.

The New Heroes of the Franchise

Years after Shia LaBeouf and Mark Wahlberg helped the Autobots stop the Decepticons before they could permanently damage our planet, new heroes will emerge to represent humanity in a war between extraterrestrial giants. Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) was a former military technician struggling to find a job before he crossed paths with a member of Optimus Prime's army, while Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) proved her extensive knowledge by working as a researcher in a museum. The unlikely pair need to bring out the best of their abilities in order to save the planet from the Terrorcons and their fearful leader.

