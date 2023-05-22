The countdown for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has begun, in less than a fortnight the battle will begin between the Transformers and Terrorcons. Fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting for the seventh installment in the franchise and the hype is being fueled constantly by the makers with a slew of teases and promotional material.

ScreenRant has released a new image from the upcoming movie giving a taste of what to expect. The new image sees Cheetor pinning Mirage to the ground, teasing the upcoming conflict between the Autobots and Maximals. However, in the background, Arcee points a weapon at Cheetor. Given the stakes in the image, it’ll be curious to see how the alliance between the Autobots and Maximals will be formed.

What Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

The seventh movie in the franchise serves as both a standalone sequel to 2018's Bumblebee and a prequel to the original 2007 film. After the commercial success of Bumblebee Hasbro and Paramount took no time to announce the sequel in 2019. It was later revealed that the movie will feature a new cast of humans and will adopt the Beast Wars storyline. Set in the 1990s Brooklyn, the upcoming feature will follow an ex-military electronics expert, Noah, and an artifact researcher, Elena, who will be seen tangled in a three-way conflict between the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons as they aid Optimus Prime and the Autobots in a war to protect Earth from Unicron's arrival.

The movie will also serve as a soft reboot for the universe taking a more human approach to the metal-heavy franchise. So expect more significant character arcs for the human characters. That emotional anchor extends beyond the human characters though, it was recently revealed that fan-favorite Optimus Prime will also have an unexpected character arc clashing with Optimus Primal. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber.

The seventh installment in the franchise stars Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz, Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace, Luna Lauren Vélez as Mrs. Diaz, Tobe Nwigwe as Reek, Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Pete Davidson as Mirage, Liza Koshy as Arcee, Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere. Further rounding off the cast are Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, David Sobolov as Rhinox, Tongayi Chirisa as Cheetor, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, David Sobolov as Battletrap, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird and many more.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will make its world premiere in Singapore on May 27, and is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 9.