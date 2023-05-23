The wait is now almost over. In less than a month, Autobots and Maximals will be rolling out for intense action in the seventh outing of these mechanical beauties with the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Ahead of this upcoming release based on the Hasbro toy line, fans have received a significant number of promotional materials to drum up interest, and in that same vein, a new image has been released to continue feeding the anticipation.

There is set to be an impending clash between the Autobots and Maximals as teased in this image of Cheetor and Mirage. The new image released by Fandango, however, teases the leaders of both sets of Transformers, in Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen, reprising a role he has voiced many times before) and Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) standing tall. The image has both individuals standing shoulder to shoulder as though set to confront an unseen foe in the upcoming movie. Given that the Autobots will ultimately form an alliance of sorts with the Maximals to confront a greater threat, this image hints toward that union but the conflict that will come beforehand is sure to be collosal.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr., and it will adapt the Beast Wars storyline with a new cast of human characters. With Perlman's Optimus Primal at the helm, the newly introduced Maximals will include Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa), Airazor (voiced by the Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh), and Rhinox (David Sobolov). The upcoming movie will figure as a soft reboot of the franchise as it will serve as both a standalone sequel to 2018's Bumblebee and a prequel to the original 2007 film.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Anthony Ramos Meets Mirage in New 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Clip

Rise of the Beasts Will Feature A Deadlier Threat

In the upcoming movie, we can expect to see a more humanistic side to the storytelling of a franchise that is usually metallic and cold. This pivot will be led by Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), an ex-military electronics expert whose only aim is to support his family but is soon pulled into a conflict he could never have imagined. Joining him on this quest is artifact researcher, Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback). The source of the threat to the world is the emergence of Unicron (Colman Domingo). In the Michael Bay films, Megatron was a villain who had many a bout with Optimus Prime with the latter emerging victorious consistently. However, the entry of Unicron, one of the franchise's most notable adversaries, is sure to push Prime's limits and he will need some aid.

Rise of the Beasts is set to star among the aforementioned cast Luna Lauren Vélez as Mrs. Diaz, Tobe Nwigwe as Reek, Pete Davidson as Mirage, Liza Koshy as Arcee, Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere. Further rounding off the cast are,Peter Dinklage as Scourge, David Sobolov as Battletrap, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird and many more.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will make its world premiere in Singapore on May 27, and is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 9. Check out the new image below: