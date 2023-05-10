One of the biggest adventures of the summer is getting ready to roll out, as tickets for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are now available for purchase. After almost five years since the franchise was on the big screen, it's time for the Autobots to come back, in a new adventure that will feature three different Transformers factions in an escalating conflict. A new era for the series is about to begin, with the only chapter valid in this continuity being Bumblebee. There's plenty of gas left in the tank of the franchise that began all the way back in 2007, so fasten your seatbelts and get ready to rumble!

In the new movie, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) is an ex-military electronics expert who only wants to support his family. His life would change drastically when he crosses paths with the Autobots, getting involved in a mission bigger than anything he could've possibly imagined. He will be joined in his journey by Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), an artifact researcher from a museum. Wallace's boss treats her unfairly, and he constantly takes credit for her hard work. Fortunately, her boss won't be around when Elena embarks on a quest to save the world from imminent doom.

Megatron was a formidable villain, taking the Autobots to their limits every time he showed up during one of Michael Bay's films. One way or the other, Optimus Prime's (Peter Cullen) nemesis found a way to come back and threaten humanity, only to meet defeat at the hands of the titular heroes. This time around, the Autobots will face someone bigger than anything they had previously encountered before, as Unicron is ready to make his big screen debut. After first appearing in the animated story, Transformers: The Movie, the character will be introduced as a massive, unstoppable force, capable of destroying the planet.

The Future of the Transformers Will Be Animated

After Rise of the Beasts is released in theaters, it won't be long before the Autobots come back to the big screen, but not in the way you might be expecting. During this year's CinemaCon, Paramount Pictures confirmed that they are working on an animated prequel detailing the beginning of the rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron. Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brian Tyree Henry have been confirmed as members of the voice cast, in an exciting adventure that will take a peek behind the curtain of one of modern blockbuster cinema's most iconic feuds.

You can check out the new IMAX poster for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below, before the movie opens in theaters on June 9: