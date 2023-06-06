Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will involve different kinds of Autobots trying to do what's best for humanity before a threat larger than life can take over the entire world. In a new featurette shared by ScreenRant, one of these particular groups is introduced to audiences, as the Maximals appear on the big screen for the first time in the franchise's history. Identified by their ability to turn into animals instead of vehicles, the Maximals stand out from the crowd with their unique set of skills. Hopefully, they will be enough to keep Earth from falling into certain doom.

In the upcoming sequel, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) is a former military mechanic who finds himself struggling to support his family. One day, his whole life changes when he runs into the Autobots, ending up directly involved with their current mission. He won't be alone for the ride, as an artifact researcher named Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) will also be a part of the quest. While the endless battle between the Autobots and Decepticons was at the center of it all during Michael Bay's movies, this new continuity will deal with the rise of Unicron, a villain so big that he has the ability to eat entire planets.

The featurette focuses on the introduction of Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), the leader of the Maximals and the only one who can turn into a mechanical western lowland gorilla. As a fellow leader, Primal will clash against Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) in an attempt to assert dominance before realizing that the two groups must work together if they want any chance of stopping Unicron. An unlikely alliance will have to be formed to save the Autobots, as well as the entire population of Earth.

A New Dawn for the Transformers

Rise of the Beasts will be a part of the new continuity introduced in 2018's Bumblebee. After years of rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron (Hugo Weaving), the franchise is opening up to explore different aspects of the characters' history, betting on introducing new concepts of characters that cinema audiences have never seen before. If the new movie turns out to be a success, there's no doubt that the studio will move forward with the franchise's fresh timeline, setting the stage for more adventures featuring giant robots that can turn into cars.

You can check out the new featurette from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below, before the movie opens in theaters on June 9: