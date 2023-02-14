Mirage, the robot hero of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is racing into toy stores. Hasbro has unveiled the Pete Davidson-voiced Autobot's action figure, complete with an officially-licensed Porsche 911 vehicle mode.

The announcement came on Hasbro's Facebook page, in conjunction with a Super Bowl trailer that highlighted Mirage, his Porsche vehicle mode, his friendship with Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), and his holographic illusions. The figure will transform from movie-styled robot to the Porsche 911 sports car and back, and will also include an arm cannon accessory. Numerous other Transformers have had Porsche-based alternate modes, including franchise mainstays Jazz, Cliffjumper, and Dead End; however, until this point, Porsche has been reluctant to lend their trademarks to the franchise, sometimes necessitating the alteration of vehicle details on the toys to avoid legal issues. This has clearly changed, as the venerable car company's logo is front and center in the Super Bowl trailer. Mirage is a long-running Transformers character, having first appeared in the toyline, cartoon, and comic books in 1984. There, he was an aristocratic Autobot with holographic powers who transformed into a Formula One race car. The name has been applied to a number of characters of the course of the franchise's history. This will be the character's first appearance in the live-action films, although Dino, a Ferrari-based Autobot from Transformers: Dark of the Moon, was referred to as Mirage in some early merchandise.

The figure will be part of Hasbro's Studio Series line of Transformers, which consists of highly-detailed transforming figures from the live-action and animated Transformers films; Mirage will be the 105th figure in the line, which began in 2018. Hasbro has previously announced that several other Rise of the Beasts characters, including Arcee, Freezer, Airazor, Bumblebee, Cheetor, Battletrap, and Scourge, will also be included in the toyline.

RELATED: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Cast and Character Guide

'Rise of the Beasts' Has a Stacked Cast

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a reboot of the cinematic franchise and sequel to 2018's Bumblebee, will star Ramos and Dominique Fishback as two humans who find themselves caught up in the alien Cybertronians' war on Earth in 1994 - a war that now includes the bestial Maximals and the renegade Terrorcons. In addition to Davidson, the film's voice cast also includes Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, and Michelle Yeoh as Airazor. It is directed by Steven Caple Jr., from a screenplay by Joby Harold.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9, 2023. Check out the new figure below:

4 Images