Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – the latest in a long line of movies based on the world-famous line of Hasbro action figures – is not long away from cinemas. To help push along the hype train for the seventh installment in Paramount's enduring blockbuster franchise, the studio unveiled a first-of-its-kind mixed-reality TV spot during a live broadcast of the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament on Saturday. Alongside this, a global tour of life-size Transformers has also been set in motion.

The live TV spot was created in partnership with The Famous Group - a virtual event production company - and saw the basketball court during CBS' Final Four broadcast transform into an augmented space, resembling a 1990s outdoor Brooklyn basketball court, in keeping with the time period in which audiences will find the characters of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts inhabiting. Optimus Prime and Primal then transformed onto the court within the TV spot, accompanied by a dramatic voiceover and a montage of clips from the upcoming movie on the jumbotron. Per the film synopsis; "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons differ from their Autobot/Decepticon counterparts by transforming into animals instead of machines, bringing a new element to the live-action feature adaptions of the Transformers product.

Rise of the Beasts Will Reboot the Franchise

To push a film earmarked for rebooting a franchise, Paramount released footage teasing their global statue tour of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts characters. Life-size versions of both Optimus Prime and Primal will be touring cities across the world for fans to enjoy. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' director Steven Caple Jr., along with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and actors Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe were filmed at the 2023 SXSW festival - where the tour was announced in March and first-look images of the statues were unveiled. Cities on the tour include: New York City, Chicago, Mexico City and London.

When is 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Coming to Cinemas?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released in cinemas on June 9, 2023. The film, directed by Caple Jr. stars Ramos in the lead role of Noah. Ramos is joined in the cast by Fishback, Nwigwe, Lauren Velez, Michelle Yeoh, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Cristo Fernández, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, John DiMaggio, and Peter Cullen. Check out both the mixed reality tv spot and statue tour announcement below.