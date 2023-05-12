The Autobots are rolling back into theaters this summer with the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which expand on the franchise with the long-awaited big-screen introduction of the Maximals. As fans gear up for the movie's approaching release, director Steven Caple Jr. revealed via an exclusive with SFX Magazine that Optimus Prime will have an unexpected character arc in the film.

Additionally, he hinted that the introduction of Optimus Primal will serve as a foil to Prime, with the two characters expected to be at odds with each other. "We have Optimus Primal, who is a very new character, who is also a leader. You see him clash with Optimus Prime a bit. We play him as someone who is wiser, for the time being. For the fans who do know the lore, there are some small nuggets in there in terms of Optimus Primal and who he is exactly and how he has heard about Optimus Prime. Without going into too much detail, they eventually run into each other and there is a lot of learning to be had and there is an arc between the two," he said.

In previous installments, Optimus Prime always remained a static character who served as the ultimate representation for good. With the leader of the Autobots now experiencing growth throughout the film's story, Rise of the Beasts could bring a rare three-dimensional side to the character that hasn't been showcased before as he clashes with Optimus Primal. Caple. Jr added that, despite his conflict, Prime will ultimately grow into the character most fans expect. "Everyone has a different motive and agenda. But ultimately, his main goal is to get back home and save his planet. Then we all realize that there's a bigger threat at large. Will he help save the Earth? You get to see Optimus become the Prime that we always knew."

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Brings a Classic '90s Spinoff to Life

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the latest in the live-action film series, which began in 2007 with director Michael Bay's action-packed blockbuster. However, following the box office disappointment of Transformers: The Last Knight in 2017, the franchise ultimately received a soft reboot in 2018 with the release of the Bumblebee spinoff, which was well-received by fans and critics. Capturing the wave of '90s nostalgia, Rise of the Beasts will take inspiration from the classic Beast Wars series with the introduction of the Maximals. As fans await the big screen debut of the long-awaited characters, there are still other projects to look forward to from the franchise as well. In the summer of 2024, audiences will get to fully experience Optimus Prime and Megatron's full backstory with the release of Transformers: One, an upcoming animated film, set to debut in the summer of next year. With several projects on the way, there's no better time to be a Transformers fan.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out into theaters on June 9. Check out the official trailer for the anticipated film below.