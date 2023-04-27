Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is just a matter of weeks away from hitting cinemas, and a new poster has been released, alongside the film's trailer, showcasing familiar Autobot heroes alongside new allies — the Maximals.

The poster shows off Autobot leader and fan-favorite Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen, who returns once again, having played the character since the 1980s), alongside Bumblebee, Arcee (Liza Koshy) and Mirage (Pete Davidson), joined by new Maximal teammates Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa), Rhinox (David Sobolov) and Airazor (Michelle Yeoh). The film's Transformer heroes tower above human characters Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback). The film will also star Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, John DiMaggio, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, and Cristo Fernández. An official synopsis for the film reveals:

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth."

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rise of The Beasts' Journey to the Big Screen

Announced back in 2020, Rise of the Beasts is an adaption of the fan-favorite story Beast Wars, which sees the ensemble cast united to fight not only the film's main villains, the Terrorcons — lead by Peter Dinklage's Scourge, but also the Maximal's natural enemies, the Predacons. However, director Steven Caple Jr., speaking with Total Film magazine, promised there are two more "entities" yet to be revealed who will go up against the film's heroes.

Rise of the Beasts, while the seventh installment into the Transformers live-action theatrical series and the first since the release of Bumblebee in 2018, will serve as a soft reboot of the franchise following the less-than-stellar critical and commercial reception to 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. Bumblebee marked a new beginning for the franchise - its first installment without Michael Bay at the helm, and one that took a more character-focused approach as opposed to one more akin to Bay's signature action spectacle style. Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Collider that with the new film, they hope to combine "the intimacy" of Bumblebee, with "the scale" of Michael Bay's efforts, with the upcoming film slated to be the first in a new trilogy for the series.

The film's screenplay was written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber, and was produced by di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released in theaters on June 9, in the meantime you can check out the new poster below: