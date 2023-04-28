A new poster for the upcoming Transformers film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been released, following the recent reveal of the film's trailer. The film, which was directed by Steven Caple Jr., will hit theaters in just a matter of weeks on June 9, and will be the seventh live-action cinematic outing for the beloved franchise.

In an adaption of the popular Beast Wars storyline, Rise of the Beasts will see Autobots Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee (Liza Koshy), Wheeljack (Cristo Fernández) and Mirage (Pete Davidson) team up with a new faction of Cybertronians named the Maximals. Maximals Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa), Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), Rhinox (David Sobolov) and Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) will join forces with the Autobots in a fight against the film's primary villains, the Terrorcons (including Peter Dinklage voiced Scourge) as well as Maximal's born enemies, the Predacons. The Transformers will be joined by unlikely human heroes Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback).

Calling Back to the Series' Beginnings

The poster calls back to a poster for the original 2007 Michael Bay directed Transformers which shows Optimus Prime facing off against Decepticon leader and nemesis Megatron, however the upcoming film will see Prime instead unite with his Maximal counterpart Optimus Primal. It seems apt that the newly released poster harks back to the initial inception of the modern live-action theatrical series, as while the film will be the seventh installment into the series, Rise of the Beasts marks a soft reboot of the franchise, following the critical and commercial failure of Transformers: The Last Knight - the last film to see Bay at the helm before the series went in a new, character driven direction in 2018's Bumblebee.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Principal photography began on the film in Los Angeles on June 7 2021, before wrapping on October 2021, having also been shot around the globe in places such as Machu Picchu, Montreal, and Brooklyn. The film was produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura , Tom DeSanto , Don Murphy , Michael Bay , Mark Vahradian, Duncan Henderson , and executive produced by Steven Spielberg , Brian Goldner , David Ellison , Dana Goldberg , Don Granger , Brian Oliver , Bradley J. Fischer , Valerii An . The film's screenplay was written by Joby Harold , Darnell Metayer , Josh Peters , Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber . Check out the synopsis, and watch the film's trailer below:

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads: