With less than a month to go until the Autobots roll out for their seventh cinematic outing in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a new poster for the film has been released. Following the release of a Dolby Cinemas poster for the film which saw the Autobots team up with a new faction of Cybertronians - the Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) lead Maximals - this newly released promotional poster promises a darkness looming over the heroes.

The poster showcases Autobot characters Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen, reprising the role having appeared as the character in almost every iteration of the series), Bumblebee, Arcee (Liza Koshy), Wheeljack (Cristo Fernández) and Mirage (Pete Davidson). Joining them in Rise of the Beasts are the Maximals, including the aforementioned Optimus Primal, Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa), Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), and Rhinox (David Sobolov). Also featured on the poster are Rise of the Beasts' human heroes Noah and Elena, played by Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Swarm) respectively.

An adaption of the Beast Wars storyline, the film sees the two factions of Transformers team up to face off against the Terrorcons, led by the Peter Dinklage voiced Scourge, who looms over the characters on the newly released poster. The heroes are set to have their hands full however, as they also unite against the Maximals' natural enemies, the Predacons, as well as one of the franchise's most notable antagonists - Unicron. Following a string of teases by the film's director Steven Caple Jr., it was recently revealed that the Autobots would indeed be facing Unicron in a theatrical debut for the character, voiced by Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo (Euphoria).

Taking a More Human Approach to Transformers

With Rise of the Beasts serving as somewhat of a soft reboot of the franchise, continuing from 2018's spinoff Bumblebee, Collider spoke with the film's producer, Lorenzo di Bonaventura on how it would approach the franchise in a new direction. Coming off the back of the more character-lead approach Bumblebee took, di Bonaventura said that a focus on giving the characters arcs was key, explaining "our decision was to give them character arcs that are more significant than we've done before. It's hard to say that about Shia [LaBeouf] in the first movie; you know, he goes from being a young man, essentially, to a man, right?" He continued, "in this case, Anthony Ramos and Dominique [Fishback’s] characters are both characters who are trying to find their way in a life, and in a cultural society, that's not making it the easiest for them. And so, the experience of the movie for those characters is to come to terms, not exactly about who they are, but how to move forward in their lives." It isn't just the human characters who will be more fleshed out in the film however, as it was recently revealed that Optimus Prime would have an unexpected character arc in Rise of the Beasts, clashing with Optimus Primal who appears as somewhat of a foil to the Autobot leader.

