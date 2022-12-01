CCXP has officially kicked off in Brazil and one of the first big properties shown at the event was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures. The film’s action-packed first trailer was shown, and new cast members were announced, but on top of that, the first poster for Rise of the Beast was also released.

The simple teaser poster is a classic image of the Autobot logo. However, the symbol has been attacked, showing three claw marks, which mark the arrival of the Maximals and Predacons. The poster’s tagline reads “Power is Primal.” This is all appropriate given that this new film is inspired by the popular 90s TV series Transformers: Beast Wars. The story focuses on a new group of Transformers that can change into animals just like that series. The trailer gave us a new glimpse of the war ahead with staple Autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee fighting alongside the Maximals. Rise of the Beasts will also be a direct continuation of the critically well-received Bumblebee spin-off from 2018 and will take the story from the 80s to the 90s.

Transformers has been one of the most popular franchises in pop culture ever since its first animated series and toy line debuted in the 80s. The original set of Michael Bay films, while far from well-received, reasserted the property’s dominance in the mainstream market, particularly with moviegoers. This brought fans to the wonderful Bumblebee spin-off a decade later which took all the Bay action and added a welcome sense of heart and character into the mix. Rise of the Beasts looks to continue that great blend of heavy character-driven action. The new trailer in particular shows that Optimus Prime is going to have a major role to play in this next film which will be the first part of a new trilogy. The footage that debuted at CCXP also felt very reminiscent of Bay’s first Transformers film which started out with the simple premise of a boy buying his first car which just so happened to be a transforming alien robot. Anthony Ramos’ character is giving off Shia LaBeouf vibes who played Sam Witwicky in the first Transformers trilogy.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. and stars Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, and Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime. Bay will be producing the film while Steven Spielberg will once again serve as an executive producer on the franchise. Rise of the Beasts transforms into theaters on June 9, 2023. Until then, you can view the new poster down below.

