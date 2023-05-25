It's almost time for the Autobots to roll out once again. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will release in theaters on June 9, officially rebooting the blockbuster franchise originally helmed by Michael Bay. The task of reviving the robots in disguise has fallen to Steven Caple Jr. who looks to bring the fan-favorite Beast Wars storyline to life on the big screen and lay the foundation for a new saga of films. Before Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) head to theaters, critics are opening up about the return of the bots.

A sequel and soft reboot following 2018's Bumblebee, Rise of the Beasts takes place in the 1990s when the war between Autobots and Decepticons changes forever with the arrival of the animalistic Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. Caught in the middle of it all is Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), an ex-military tech expert who is just trying to get by and is willing to do anything in the name of helping his family. Like Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and Cade Yaeger (Mark Wahlberg) before him, Noah is dragged into the conflict when he comes across a Transformer, specifically the Autobot spy Mirage (Pete Davidson). Together, along with the artifact researcher Elena (Dominique Fishback), they'll search for an artifact of major importance to the bots as they look to stop the encroaching threat to Earth.

Longtime fans of the franchise seem to be in for a treat with Rise of the Beasts as it not only packs the immensely cool animalistic Cybertronians into its under two-hour runtime but also the reality-devouring threat of Unicron (Coleman Domingo). The film looks to be a bit of a bridge between the Bay films and Bumblebee according to longtime series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, bringing large-scale action to the big screen with an emotional core centered on Noah and Elena. As the Autobots and Maximals join forces, Optimus Prime will go through a bit of an arc himself as he butts heads with Optimus Primal while coming into his own as a leader.

Image via Paramount Pictures



Caple Jr. managed to get a stellar cast for the first chapter of this new arc with the legendary Cullen and Perlman leading the charge for the bots. On the human side, Ramos and Fishback lead the way with Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe. The rest of the bots include an award-winning roster with Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Michelle Yeoh, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. With so much packed into one digestible blockbuster package, how did critics feel about the return of the Cybertronians?

What Do Critics Think About Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

The first Transformers film in five years, it's no surprise that audiences are excited to see where this next chapter goes, especially with such a stacked cast. And it looks like the film is going to see solid returns, with early reactions praising its action and surprises, as well as Ramos and Fishback's performances.

Jana N Nagase says the film is destined to be a "sumemer hit," highlighting its soundtrack and action:

Similarly, Brandon Davis also highlighted the film's action, and specifically the teamwork between Ramos and Davidson as a comedic duo:

Collider's own Steve Weintraub called the film "one of the best installments in the franchise," saying it's "lots of fun":

Other critics also had similar praises, acknowledging the film's uber-'90s settings and the introduction of the Maximals and Terrorcons as exciting new additions to the long-running franchise:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives in theaters on June 9. Check out the trailer below.