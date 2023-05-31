As Collider celebrates the transformation into big summer blockbusters, we’re excited to announce our next early IMAX screening in L.A. will be director Steve Caple Jr.’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts followed by a prime Q&A! Like the Autobots and Maximals, we’re teaming up with Paramount Pictures and IMAX to give fans the opportunity to see every metal-twisting smackdown on the biggest screen, fit for a Transformer, ahead of its theatrical release on June 9.

Rise of the Beasts takes place before Michael Bay’s action-packed saga that brought the bots to life with Transformers in 2007. In 1994, a young Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) is recruited to join forces with the Maximals, led by Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), in order to protect the planet these beings have called home for centuries. First introduced in the Beast Wars series, the Maximals seek the help of the Autobots when the massive, all-consuming Unicron (Colman Domingo) sets its sights on Earth, which means humans are caught in the middle. Represented in Rise of the Beasts by Anthony Ramos as Noah, an ex-military tech expert and artifact researcher, Elena, played by Dominique Fishback, the war between Autobots and Decepticons rages on, and there’s nothing quite like absolute annihilation to bring Man and Machine together.

From a screenplay adapted by The Flash’s Joby Harold, co-written with Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, critics are already singing its praises, with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub calling Rise of the Beasts “one of the best installments in the franchise.” In particular, the stellar casting has garnered a huge response, introducing Pete Davidson as Mirage, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere, and more. Needless to say, you don’t want to be left behind with this screening and being able to see it in IMAX.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and have the means to join, the early IMAX screening will take place on Wednesday, June 7, at 6pm. Following the movie, Collider will host a Q&A with the legendary voice of Optimus Prime and Emmy nominee, Peter Cullen. For fans of the franchise, Cullen has voiced the iconic leader of the Autobots since the ‘80s in the original series, The Transformers. He went on to lend his vocal talents in the subsequent animated features, as well as the Bay films and 2018’s Bumblebee, and countless other pop culture staples like Gremlins, King Kong, and Predator.

How to Enter for Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets. Again, the screening will begin at 6pm with the Q&A to follow. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to June 7, so keep an eye out!