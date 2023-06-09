[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts]With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolling out a new iteration of the Autobots into theaters, all fans can talk about is how the movie promises an exciting crossover with the G.I. Joe franchise. However, as producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura reveals, that surprising cameo almost didn’t happen. In fact, during an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, di Bonaventura said the G.I. Joe scene was initially intended to feature Sector Seven.

In the Transformers mythology, Sector Seven is a department funded by the U.S. government to surveil possible extraterrestrial threats and protect Earth from outer space attacks. The agency was featured in Michael Bay’s first Transformers movie and in 2018’s Bumblebee, the latest soft reboot for the franchise that is directly referenced in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. So, when the time came to reveal a secret organization was aware of the battle against Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo), Sector Seven was the most obvious canon element for Rise of the Beasts to use. That is why, until the very last moment, that mindblowing scene “was always debated on between Sector Seven and G.I. Joe. Because it could have easily been Sector Seven.” In fact, it made so much sense to put Sector Seven at the end of Rise of the Beasts that they shot two versions of the scene, one with the canonic Transformers agency and another with G.I. Joe. As di Bonaventura explains:

“So we shot it two different ways, but in this case, it was really easy because we just had to flip a card. We waited to shoot that scene until in post, in part, because we wanted to see the movie. The character arc of Anthony Ramos' character, Noah, is such that the movie starts as a guy who can't get a foothold. He's turned down for a job in the beginning of it, and so organically, we got to this idea that then he gets the best job, but we wanted to wait and see how we felt about what it was that you really wanted to pay off to. That was always the thought, but it could have been something else depending on how the movie progressed, and what did you feel at the end? Was it enough to give a hug to your family? Was it enough to end by the volcano? There were definitely three different ways you could have ended this picture, and so we kind of waited until we wanted to see what the climax of the volcano was gonna feel like, didn't understand how far we could go.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Bets High By Making G.I. Joe Canon

During our interview, di Bonaventura also revealed there were always discussions about bringing G.I. Joe characters into the Transformers cinematic universe. However, the creative team behind the franchise wondered how the audiences would react and if it would be better to play safe. As the producer puts it:

“Part of what we wanted to find out is how is the audience gonna respond to it. And so, we weren't sure which was going to be, frankly, the better button. It was always fun to imagine that we were gonna do G.I. Joe at some point coming into the Transformers world, or the combining in some way or form, but it was definitely an active debate for a long, long time, for years really, in terms of when. And then, in this movie, should we?”

Our inner children thank di Bonaventura for taking the risk, as the upcoming Transformers trilogy just became much more exciting. With the Maximals officially on the roster of heroes and now G.I. Joe characters ready to show up, the next Transformers movie promises to offer an explosive good time.

