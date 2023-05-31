Any Transformers fans who've always dreamed of their car being a robot in disguise can finally see their dreams become reality. Snapchat has teamed up with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to create a special augmented reality (AR) lens that will allow users to scope out any Cybertronians among us. Just scan the car of your choice of any make, model, year, or color, and watch as it transforms from an ordinary vehicle to your very own full-sized Autobot!

This nifty new promotion utilizes SnapAR's CarML (machine learning) technology which allows filters to apply effects to cars of any kind, making for some pretty extreme modifications including standing up like Optimus Prime and greeting their user. A video featuring the film's human stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback showcases how it works as a variety of vehicles in parking lots and on the street shift around and rise seamlessly as unique robots. It's only fitting that Paramount Pictures is the first to utilize the effects to give everyone a taste of what it's like to pair up with a robot pal as Shia LaBeouf, Mark Wahlberg, and Hailee Steinfeld did before on the big screen.

Paramount has been going all-out in promoting Steven Caple Jr.'s new installment to the blockbuster franchise as it operates as a soft reboot taking place after 2018's Bumblebee. After Michael Bay's films began to sour on audiences, Rise of the Beasts aims to take the films in a new direction with a larger focus on the human characters, their relationships with the robots, and the character arcs they all individually go through. As the film also tackles the fan-favorite Beast Wars storyline, there's been no shortage of posters and clips showing off the incoming animalistic Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. Early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive for the new spin on the franchise as it brings the fun giant robot action back to the big screen.

Image via Universal



RELATED: 'Transformers: Beast Wars': 10 Best Episodes, Ranked

What Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes place in the 1990s and sees the beastly new Cybertronians joining the war on Earth. Caught in the crossfire is Noah (Ramos), an ex-military tech expert who becomes privy to the Autobots on Earth upon meeting his own robotic pal Mirage (Pete Davidson). He joins the side of the Autobots alongside artifact researcher Elena, taking part in a globe-trotting adventure to save the world. It acts as a sort of prequel to the Bay Transformers films as Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) is still coming into his own as leader of the Autobots and he'll have to make peace with the Maximals and their leader Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) to take on the looming darkness of the reality-eating Unicron (Colman Domingo).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls out in theaters on June 9. Check out the video demonstration of the Snapchat AR lens below.