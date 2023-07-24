This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be available for streaming on a subscription platform earlier than expected, with Paramount+ announcing today the sequel directed by Steven Caple Jr. will be a part of their catalog starting tomorrow, July 25. The Autobots are back in a new adventure where they have to stop an evil army of giant robots like themselves before they cause the Earth to be destroyed. But something different happened during their journey, as they had to team up with a different kind of Transformers in the form of the Maximals. There was only one team that could keep the Transwarp Key from falling into the wrong hands before it was too late.

After earning more than $420 million at the worldwide box office, Rise of the Beasts will be available to stream for viewers to enjoy in the comfort of their homes. The Transformers couldn't perform every task in their mission by themselves, prompting them to form an alliance with unexpected human characters. Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) was a former military technician struggling to find a job in New York City, but his life was about to change in ways he could've never imagined. While trying to steal a car to pay for his brother's medical care, Noah realized that the vehicle he was trying to take was actually Mirage (Pete Davidson), a member of the Autobot team.

The pair would eventually be joined by Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), an incredible artifact researcher with all the knowledge necessary to help the robots from another planet find the Transwarp Key before it was too late. The device was capable of transporting anyone across great distances, and it could've allowed the Autobots to return to their home in Cybertron. However, the Terrorcons were looking for it so Unicron (Colman Domingo) could arrive from across the stars and consumed the Earth in its entirety. Thankfully, Elena, Noah and the Autobots prevented that from happening.

What's Next for the Transformers?

After the dangerous adventure that took him from place to place all over the world, Noah was ready to continue with his extensive job search, when an unexpected offer arrived at his door. The person meant to interview him for a regular corporate position (played by Michael Kelly) turned out to be a secret member of the G.I. Joe recruitment department, and he wanted Noah's help to stay ahead of any possible future threat. While Steven Caple Jr. has already been hired to direct the next installment of the franchise, Paramount hasn't set a release date for the imminent crossover.