The beasts are getting ready to be unleashed as the release date of the newest live-action chapter in the Transformers film franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is only a few months away as it is currently scheduled to ravage theaters on June 9, 2023. Today, the film received a brand-new trailer that gives audiences their latest look at the upcoming battle between the Predacons and the Maximals.

The new film which was first announced back in June 2020 is set to take inspiration from the Beast Wars: Transformers franchise and will introduce characters from the beloved Beast Wars: Transformers CG-animated series that ran from 1996 to 1999 and its sequel series known as Beast Machines: Transformers from 1999 to 2000. The film stars Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz who teams up with the Transformer Mirage (Pete Davidson). Additional cast members joining Ramos in live-action roles include Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe.

As for the voices of the Transformers, the film has an all-star ensemble of voice talent that will see Peter Cullen once again return to provide the iconic voice for Optimus Prime with Ron Perlman voicing the leader of the Maximals, Optimus Primal. Other starring voice talent includes Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Michelle Yeoh, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Image via Paramount Pictures

A Collection Of New Transformer Stories

Transformers: Rise of the Beast is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and was adapted from a screenplay written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. The new film will be the first new live-action Transformers film since 2018's Bumblebee and is set to be a sequel to that film as well as a soft reboot of the franchise, while also beginning a new trilogy of films. This planned trilogy isn't the only bit of Transformers content in development, as there is also an untitled animated Transformers film that is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024, in development from the legendary and award-winning visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic, also known as ILM. The film will take place on Cybertron and focus on the early relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron while also being an "origin story of all Transformers."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lands in theaters on June 9, 2023. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming action film down below: