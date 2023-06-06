Universal has released the final trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the highly-anticipated reboot of the Transformers cinematic franchise. The movie is inspired by the fan-favorite 90s Beast Wars storyline and is expected to become the first chapter in a new trilogy.

In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the Autobots must look for new allies in their war against the Decepticons. That’s because Earth is threatened by a force unlike anything they’ve ever seen: Unicron, a planet-eating creature made of metal and malice. That’s why Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduces the Maximals, Transformers who disguise themselves as giant animals and who’ll become a welcome backup to the heroes’ team. The villain’s side is also getting upgrades, as Unicron will unleash dangerous Predacons on our planet, also animal-like Transformers. The two groups will fight each other all around the globe, with combats taking place from Brooklyn to the Machu Picchu in Peru.

The new trailer doesn’t waste any second repeating the story. Instead, it jumps straight into the action, showing the explosive robot vs. robot duels that helped the franchise stay afloat despite bad reviews from critics. The new trailer also gives us a glimpse of Unicron approaching Earth and preparing to drain the planet’s energy. The villain is enormous, and it’s hard to believe the Autobots and Maximals will be able to stop him. Of course, that only gets us more hyped to roll out to theaters and watch the new Transformers film as soon as possible.

Image via Paramount



The final trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also features the positive reactions the film got after being screened by critics. The Transformers franchise has always struggled with negative reviews. Still, after a warm round of first reactions, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts promises to lead the franchise in a new and exciting direction.

Who’s Behind Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

After directing the first five live-action movies of the Transformers franchise, Michael Bay stepped out as a director and remained attached to the franchise as a producer. In 2018, the first Transformers movie post-Bay, Bumblebee, reveled in the critical acclaim the previous movies lacked. After that, Universal brought in a new creative team to reboot the franchise.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay adapted by The Flash’s Joby Harold, co-written with Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters. Peter Cullen will be back to voice Optimus Prime, while Ron Perlman was chosen to voice Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also features introducing Pete Davidson as Mirage, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, John DiMaggio as StratosphereIn, Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lands in theaters on June 9, 2023. Check out the new trailer below.