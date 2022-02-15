The Transformers franchise fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming years. As part of a slate of new content announced by Paramount+ (as well as its rebranding), the robots-turned-into-vehicles franchise is one of the titles that got the better end of the deal. The sixth movie in the flagship film series and seventh overall was slated for a June 9, 2023 release – and don’t worry, that still goes — but there is more to come.

In its official Twitter account, Paramount+ revealed that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is debuting in theaters as the first of three new installments, meaning that, in a single tweet, we got the sci-fi action series mapped out all the way to Transformers 9. Of course, it’s way too early to tell what stories the next three movies will cover, but the announcement of three films at once might hint at arcs that stretch across this new trilogy, as opposed to the former installments, which were fairly independent.

And that’s not all — Paramount+ has teased a new Transformers animated series that is set to premiere on Nickelodeon this fall. The series was first announced a year ago, but no further details have been shared by the streamer. We have a pretty good idea of how it will play out, though, with 26 episodes ordered and a new species of Transformers announced as the focus of the story. The new info is a release window that makes it clear the upcoming animated series is closer to premiering than we thought. This will be the first animated series of the Autobots and Decepticons since the end of 2019’s Transformers: War for Cybertron.

In 2024, it will be time for Transformers fans to flock to theaters once again as a new, CG-animated movie will debut in cinemas — considering Paramount’s strategy to expand the franchise a lot further, we could be looking at the start of another franchise led by the Autobots. Just like the other titles announced, we’ll be on the lookout for further details of each separate title as they come.

Meanwhile, we can sit back and wait for the closest two titles: this new animated series that is bound to get more details in the coming months and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which wrapped filming back in October and is set to bring new Autobots and Decepticons into the mix. The upcoming mega-blockbuster is directed by franchise first-timer Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), who revealed the film’s logo back in September.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres in theaters on June 9, 2023.

Check out the Paramount+ announcement tweet below:

