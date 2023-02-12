During Super Bowl LVII, a brand-new look at the next chapter in the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The new film is set to ravage through theaters later this year on June 9, 2023, after it was pushed back from its originally scheduled premiere date of June 24, 2022.

The brand-new TV spot helps set the tone for the upcoming film. While we didn't get to meet many new Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons, the TV spot did show us Anthony Ramos' character meeting Mirage (Pete Davidson), a silver-blue Porsche 964 with what can only be decribed as a very laid-back attitude.

Steven Caple Jr. is the director of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and is adapting from a screenplay written by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber. The stellar ensemble cast of the upcoming film features Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe in live-action roles while the expansive voice talent will see Peter Cullen return to provide the iconic voice for Optimus Prime and Ron Perlman voicing the leader of the Maximals, Optimus Primal, along with Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, Michelle Yeoh, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Image via Paramount Pictures

A Primal New Beginning for a New Trilogy

Officially announced back in June 2020, Transformers: Rise of the Beast will be the first new live-action Transformers film since 2018's Bumblebee and is set to be a sequel to that film while also beginning a new trilogy of films that will pull its main inspiration from the Beast Wars: Transformers franchise, introducing characters from the beloved Beast Wars: Transformers CG-animated series that ran from 1996 to 1999 and received several spinoffs and a sequel series known as Beast Machines: Transformers, running from 1999 to 2000. With a plethora of new characters set to be introduced in the upcoming film as well as a new story arc being jumpstarted with plenty of material to pull from, this new trilogy could be the next step in the evolution that the long-running action film franchise needs.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lands in theaters on June 9, 2023. Check out the new Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming action film down below: