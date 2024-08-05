Whether it be unintentional or intentional, the Transformers franchise has its fair share of comedy. Sometimes, fans get treated to Autobots and Decepticons that actually can crack a joke and be intentionally funny. Other times, the characters are just written so wacky and with such a silly approach that they're funny even when they're not meant to be.

Sometimes, it's Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) saying something ridiculous that's supposed to be epic or Cogman (Jim Carter) singing a profane song. Regardless of the intention, the bots of the Transformers franchise can be quite funny at times, gifting (or cursing, at times) the franchise's films with some incredibly comedic moments. Some see the comedic Transformers as a degradation of the franchise, while others embrace the camp they provide. Whether one loves or hates them, one this is for sure: more than one chuckled at them.

10 Optimus Prime

Played by Peter Cullen

The star and main character of the iconic franchise, Optimus Prime, is the prime example of a stereotypical action hero, cheesy one-liners included. While Optimus can and does have some incredibly epic speeches and one-liners that deliver chills down the spines of viewers, he is not exempt from silliness, more often than not unintentional. Indeed, some of the lines just don't land the way the writers intended.

For example, when Optimus Prime kills The Fallen (Tony Todd), one of the worst robots in Transformers, in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, he yells, "Give me your face!" before... ripping his face off. Badass in theory, but it just doesn't land very well at the end of the fight itself. This feeling applies to a lot of Prime's lines throughout the films, which make for some silly action moments, to say the least.

9 Ironhide

Played by Jess Harnell

Ironhide is one of the most badass Transformers robots and a constant source for thrilling action sequences. Like Optimus Prime, he can crack a joke here and there and make it work. In fact, Ironhide has some great little one-liners throughout his three film appearances that are a major factor in so many fans falling in love with the Autobot.

If there's anything that Ironhide loves, it's a good weapon and some destruction, adding considerably to his comedy. When he first meets Sam Witwicky (Shia Labeouf) in the first Transformers film, he's quick to "threaten" Sam and Mikaela, only to claim that it was only because he wanted to show off his cannons. Ironhide is a weapons specialist and loves being one.

8 Hot Rod

Played by Omar Sy

Originally introduced in the Transformers: Dark of the Moon toy line, Hot Rod did not make his first theatrical appearance until Transformers: The Last Knight. Still, it was worth the wait because Hot Rod (Omar Sy) is a source of some good comedy within the series. He serves closely with Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins) when audiences meet him in Transformers: The Last Knight.

The comedy within Hot Rod comes from his brash and somewhat arrogant nature, making him a bit of a comedic "cool guy" type of character who's not above taking some cheap yet funny shots. The character almost slightly reminds audiences of the late Jazz (Darius McCrary), who had a similar demeanor in his very popular appearance in 2007's Transformers.

7 Stratosphere

Played by John DiMaggio

Fans praised and loved the most recent live-action Transformers film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. One of the surprisingly stand-out characters was Stratosphere (John DiMaggio), an Autobot who can transform into a plane. When Stratosphere is first introduced, he sticks quite the landing when arriving to pick up the Autobots for a ride to Peru, which Mirage (Pete Davidson) is not happy about.

The older Autobot continuously suffers from some congestion issues and his plane ride to Peru is nothing near smooth, but his attitude towards life helps make him even more comedic. He is a happy-go-lucky Autobot without a care in the world, just happy to help out the Autobots where he can, making some of the main cast's disdain for him feel a tad comedic.

6 Cogman

Played by Jim Carter

If asked, many would not immediately assume they'd ever hear a Transformer sing "Move Bitch!" by Ludacris. Thanks to Cogman, though, that is something very possible for audiences watching the otherwise appalling excuse for a movie that is Transformers: The Last Knight.

The absolutely chaotic Cogman is one of the major highlights of this otherwise misguided effort, given that he's portrayed by the ever-wonderful Jim Carter, who seems to be having so much fun playing the character. It's a role quite different from what he typically plays, especially coming from the likes of Downton Abbey. It's clear through his performance that Carter absolutely had a blast in the recording booth, and it only adds to all of Cogman's comedic writing.

5 Jetfire

Played by Mark Ryan

The crew of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen went through all the trouble they did to break into the Smithsonian to get to an ancient Transformer for help with defeating The Fallen. However, audiences were caught by surprise when the Transformer they searched so hard for was as cranky and hilariously off-putting as Jetfire (Mark Ryan).

Jetfire is a typical "get off my lawn, you damn kids" type of character, and this trait makes him very unique compared to the rest of his contemporaries. Far more concerned with being left alone than with actually helping, this robot is certainly one of a kind. Jetfire's old-man stereotypes are absolutely hilarious and make his abhorrent amount of exposition dumping feel a little less weighty.

4 Wheelie

Played by Tom Kenny

If a character is being played by the iconic Tom Kenny, they're pretty sure to be memorable, even the likes of Wheelie. The now-infamous Wheelie brings a sort of "you're incredibly annoying, but it's also pretty funny" type of vibe to the films, making him one of the most divisive and talked-about aspects of the Transformers saga.

Wheelie is often incredibly annoying, but there's something so funny about his obnoxiousness and the actions that many take issue with in the first place. Watching Wheeling in action makes for a laughably contradicting experience. At times, this controversial robot is the only guy in the room being real with everyone and can be the most relatable to the audience, for better and worse.

3 Hound

Played by John Goodman

Hound (John Goodman) is a lot like Ironhide in his humorous style and role in the Autobots, being the current weapons specialist. While Hound can be absolutely badass and get the job done like no other, he can also crack a good joke and keep the tone of the scene lighthearted. His introduction in Transformers: Age of Extinction made for a great addition to the franchise.

Due to this, Hound provides a great viewing experience for audiences, giving them moments that are jaw dropping while also allowing them to chuckle along. Not to mention, John Goodman brings a great performance to the role that helps sell these moments even better. One of the most underrated robots in Transformers, Hound is a fan-favorite because of his comedy and significant contributions.

2 Mirage

Played by Pete Davidson

No matter how one may feel about Pete Davidson, it's hard to deny that he is such a successful comedy actor. Some were a bit reluctant about the announcement that he would portray Mirage in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but when the film was released, Davidson proved himself a great pick for Mirage, thanks to the humor he brought to the role.

What makes Davidson such a great comedy performer, and what brings Mirage to a whole new level, is that he brings a certain sincerity to the part that makes audiences love the character even more. Mirage is consistently cracking jokes and keeping the vibe lighthearted. However, beyond his humor, audiences fell in love with him because of his sincerity. When he makes his big sacrifice at the end of the film, it actually hits hard and leaves a significant void in the story.

1 Bumblebee

Played by Mark Ryan, Ben Schwartz, Erik Aadahl & Dylan O'Brien

While he may be the main character of the series, Optimus Prime is not the ultimate fan-favorite Transformer in the franchise: for quite some time now, that role has belonged to the one and only Bumblebee. Fans adore Bumblebee largely because of the humor he brings to the fold, thanks to his quirk of speaking primarily through the radio.

At the beginning of the first Transformers movie, it's established that in the war for Cybertron, Bumblebee had his voice box damaged, meaning he could not speak with his natural voice. To make up for this, Bumblebee speaks through his car radio, using different audio and song clips to say what he wants to say. This unique approach leads to some incredibly humorous moments within the franchise, as he can pick some hilarious clips to say what is necessary for him at the time.

