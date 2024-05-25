The Transformers series has some explosive films. Part of that is due to Michael Bay's obsession with them and his ability to make a loud and action-packed movie like few others, but it's also due to just how powerful the Cybertronians are. Because if someone's going to make a franchise about robots fighting each other, they have to be pretty darn powerful.

The Transformers franchise has characters of all shapes, sizes, and power levels, spanning from those with the power to transform into dinosaurs all the way to literal planet-consuming gods. With each Transformer having unique personalities and abilities, it can be difficult to figure out who is the strongest besides the one who is a god. Whether they align with the Autobots or Decepticons or go their own way, the power scaling of the Transformers universe is filled with some extremely powerful characters.

10 Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman)

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023)

Introduced to the film universe through Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) is the leader of the Maximals, who can transform into the form of a mechanical gorilla. He can move with the speed and flexibility of a gorilla, meaning he can also climb structures with ease, making him a ruthless fighter who can get around a battlefield with ferociousness and grace.

Not only is he physically strong, but Primal also has great mental fortitude as well. He's willing to do whatever it takes to do the right thing and get the job done. In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, this also means reluctantly killing his comrade, Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), when she is taken over by the virus sent out by Scourge (Peter Dinklage). Primal is strong and capable, a worthy leader, even if he's not the mightiest robot in the franchise.

9 Grimlock

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

What's cooler than robots that can turn into cars or animals? Robots that can turn into dinosaurs! The leader of the Dinobots, Grimlock is an ancient warrior with incredible strength. While in his robot form, he wields a spiked club. In his dinosaur form, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, he has a mouth full of gigantic fangs, a spiked tail and can spit fire from his mouth.

Upon his introduction in Transformers: Age of Extinction, audiences see that Grimlock is also a gigantic creature, standing several stories taller than Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), who is roughly twenty feet tall. This would put Grimlock at a little over 80 feet tall, making him incredibly difficult to fight. He gives Optimus Prime a run for his money when they fought in Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Prime even had to physically scale Grimlock in order to land a punch to his face.

8 Shockwave (Frank Welker)

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2009)

Shockwave (Frank Welker) has the strength that is typically found in an average Transformer. However, what makes him a real threat is that he can control Driller, a gigantic worm-like machine with a lethal cutter for a mouth that is a slithering force of sheer destruction. In Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Shockwave and Driller are two of the key players in the Decepticons' takeover of Chicago.

During the Battle of Chicago, Shockwave uses Driller to topple entire buildings and helps destroy a plethora of the city. He casts such fear into everyone that he has them all hiding in his presence. He also managed to shoot Optimus out of the sky, taking him out of the battle for some time. Shockwave and Driller are genuine threats and two of the most powerful robots in the Decepticons' army.

7 Lockdown (Mark Ryan)

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

If the creators are sending someone to capture the legendary Optimus Prime, they're going to send one of their best, meaning Lockdown (Mark Ryan). Lockdown is a cold-hearted killer robot that will not hesitate for even a second to brutally execute anyone and anything standing in the way of his goals.

Lockdown is tactically covered from head to toe, literally. He possesses a face canon, missiles that launch out of his shoulders, a brutal hook, grenades, a laser-canon, and a gun that can extract the spark out of any Cybertronian. While he may not be the most physically powerful Transformer, he has a giant arsenal, knows it like the back of his hand, and can use every weapon at his disposal with precise skill.

6 Megatron (Hugo Weaving)

First Appearance: 'Transformers' (2007)

There aren't many villains who have Megatron's (Hugo Weaving) tenacity. No matter what happens or if he even dies, Megatron always comes back, and his hate for Optimus and the Autobots never ends. Megatron's physical strength and prowess are genuinely incredible, easily earning him the spot as the leader of the Decepticons.

Megatron is at his strongest in the first Transformers film when he easily outmaneuvers Optimus, throwing him around like it was nothing and withstanding a ridiculous number of hits and blasts. While he gets progressively weaker throughout the next few films, Megatron was easily one of the most powerful characters in the cast at the peak of his abilities. Even after his gradual power decreases, he still puts up a tough fight for Optimus every single time. Notably voiced by the great Hugo Weaving, Megatron is arguably the franchise's best villain.

5 Sentinel Prime (Leonard Nimoy)

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2009)

Optimus Prime wasn't always the leader of the Autobots. Before him came Sentinel Prime (Leonard Nimoy), one of the strongest Transformers who led the Autobots when Cybertron was in its prime. Not only does he have immense combat skills, but he also wields a "rust gun," which shrivels anything metal that it hits into rust.

While Optimus Prime holds his own and beats most of the villains in the franchise, Sentinel Prime is such a baddie that Optimus actually needs help from Megatron to beat him. In fact, he actually rips off Optimus' arm and almost takes off the other. Sentinel Prime would've for sure killed Optimus if Megatron hadn't arrived to attack Sentinel for betraying him. Sentinel Prime could've easily won the final battle in the third Transformers film, but Megatron's unexpected

4 Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen)

First Appearance: 'Transformers' (2007)

The ever-iconic Optimus Prime is an impressively powerful hero. He can go toe-to-toe solo with most Decepticons, is mighty strong, able to stagger the 850-ton Grimlock, is a master swordsman, expert marksman and an honorable leader. He has a Decepticon kill count of almost 40. When he becomes Nemesis Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight and is no longer holding back, he is only stopped from absolutely destroying Bumblebee (Erik Aadahl) by Bee revealing his real voice to snap him out of his trance.

Optimus has also become stronger over the years, eventually gaining the ability to fly. He's also a master strategist, leading his Autobots into successful battles time and time again. All these qualities go to show that not only is Optimus very strong physically, but mentally as well. He holds a willpower that no other Transformer in the series shares; Optimus never gives up, even when the odds are against the Autobots, to the point where not even death can stop him.

3 Devastator (Frank Welker)

First Appearance: 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Devastator (Frank Welker) is exactly as his name suggests. Made up of 8 Constructicons, Devastator is a hulking titan that brings nothing but chaos and demolition to whatever is in his way. Devastator is equipped with the Vortex Grinder, a giant faux black hole in his mouth that sucks in everything in front of it and grinds them to dust in the blink of an eye.

His formidable size, combined with the Vortex Grinder, makes him an almost impossible foe to conquer. The heroes of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen only defeated him thanks to Agent Simmons (John Turturro) helping the government hone in on his location so they could fire a fierce rail gun at him. Devastator holds so much power that before he was hit with the rail gun, he was actively obliterating the Great Pyramid of Giza.

2 Quintessa (Gemma Chan)

First Appearance: 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Quintessa (Gemma Chan) is a Cybertronian unlike any other character in the franchise. She holds a power that makes her an unbelievable powerhouse, to the point where she seems like an impossible enemy. Quintessa has an array of abilities, including but not limited to telekinesis, channeling energy from Earth's core, energy projection in the form of lightning and fireballs, hypnosis, hologram projection, and changing the physiology of Cybertronians.

When she shows up in Transformers: The Last Knight, Quintessa feels like a witch who can do anything. She effortlessly brainwashes the willpower-heavy Optimus Prime, letting audiences know the Autobots had their work cut out for them this time. With the ability to so easily control Cybertronians, Quintessa feels like a god, and Gemma Chan's eerie performance cements her as one of the franchise's best antagonists.

1 Unicron (Colman Domingo)

First Appearance: 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

There is only one legitimate god in the Transformers universe, and his name is Unicron (Colman Domingo), the god of chaos. There's not much that can be said that isn't already obvious when it comes to a deity. Unicron's primary goal is to consume everything there is, doing so through his ability to consume entire planets and reshape reality.

Unicron's strength is genuinely incalculable due to his gargantuan size and the fact that his strength has yet to be fully depicted in the films. Although he is essentially the shape of a planet, he can still inflict pain on others with his telekinetic abilities, first shown when he tortured Scourge in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Last but certainly not least, Unicron's status as a deity makes him immortal, meaning bringing him down is pretty much impossible.

