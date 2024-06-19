The Transformers franchise (particularly the Michael Bay films) is known for throwing dozens of robots into the supporting Autobot and Decepticon roles and not giving them the time they deserve. The worst Transformers robots are even put in the films for the sake of being cannon fodder. This has bothered fans for quite some time, as numerous fan-favorite and underrated robots have gone unnoticed.

Some underrated robots get more time than others, but even then, they don't truly get to show off their skills and aren't portrayed as the awesome characters that they are. The Transformers lore is packed to the brim with amazing characters, and the fact that they can go so easily brushed aside is sad, given how amazing some of these characters are.

10 Dispensor

'Transformers' (2007)

During the final battle of Transformers in Mission City, Sam accidentally makes the AllSpark send out waves of energy, which causes multiple machines across the city to take up life and turn into Transformers. Among them was a steering wheel, an XBOX 360 and, yes, a Mountain Dew Vending Machine called Dispensor.

Dispensor may be one of the most ridiculous robots in the entire franchise with its absolutely hilarious concept. But do not be fooled — Dispensor is quite dangerous to humans, as it almost kills protagonist Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf). While it gets quickly crushed by Ratchet (Robert Foxsworth), Dispensor later shoots Mountain Dew cans at high speeds, which could easily harm or kill a human. While not really a proper character, Dispensor was popular enough to warrant a toy being made for him. Dispensor is underrated for just how hilarious the concept is and how the idea of smaller appliances becoming Transformers is actually cool.

9 Rhinox (David Sobolov)

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023)

The sequel to Bumblebee, 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduced a new type of Transformer to the franchise, the Maximals, a group of Transformers who turn into animals rather than vehicles. The main Maximals were Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) and Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), but others that aren't featured as much but are just as cool include Rhinox (David Sobolov), who only has one line in the film but is a deadly warrior.

Rhinox may only have one line, but he whoops the heck out of Wheeljack (Cristo Fernandez) and aids in the final battle against the Terrorcons and Predacons with his gigantic hammer. Like the animal he can turn into, Rhinox is an absolute behemoth that can crash through enemies like a wrecking ball. He's a crucial member of the Maximals that should not be underestimated.

8 Blitzwing (David Sobolov)

'Bumblebee' (2018)

When Bumblebee (Dylan O'Brien) first arrives on Earth in his solo movie, all does not immediately work out for the young Autobot. Unfortunately, the Decepticons send a deadly warrior after him, Blitzwing (David Sobolov). Blitzwing gives Bumblebee the beating of a lifetime and rips out his voice box, one of the most iconic aspects of the beloved yellow robot.

Although killed at the end of his fight with the yellow bot, Blitzwing's impact on the series is immense. He gave Bumblebee his most iconic character trait and threw him into hiding for years, which put the events of Bumblebee into motion. In an era of Transformers that is quite absent of the likes of Starscream (Charlie Adler) and Megatron, Blitzwing added that high-flying action that fans so desperately love and miss from having a character like Starscream in the franchise.

7 Ratchet (Robert Foxworth & Dennis Singletary)

'Transformers' (2007), 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009), 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011), 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014) & 'Bumblebee' (2018)

Ratchet (Robert Foxworth & Dennis Singletary) is the medical officer of the Autobots and quite the logistical and technological thinker. He's an expert at fixing up Cybertronians, as he is seen trying to fix Bumblebee's voice box in the first Transformers film and continues to help throughout the Bay saga until he is ultimately killed by Lockdown (Mark Ryan) in Transformers: Age of Extinction.

The character also appears in Bumblebee, albeit only for a few seconds, shooting a machine gun. Fans hope the character makes a comeback eventually in either Transformers One or the upcoming Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover film. Despite his lofty contributions to the Autobots, Ratchet never got enough time to shine, which is wild given that he is the only robot there that could medically fix the Autobots when they're in a jam.

6 Drift (Ken Watanabe)

'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014) & 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Drift (Ken Watanabe) has arguably one of the best backstories in the Bayverse Transformers films. Drift was once a Decepticon samurai who, after seeing the terrible truths of the faction, retired from villainy. After hearing Optimus' message at the end of the first Transformers film, he comes to Earth and joins the side of good to fight alongside Optimus. Drift has a warrior's heart and doesn't put up with anything from anyone. He even picks a fight with Bumblebee in Transformers: Age of Extinction to take control of the team in Optimus' absence.

Drift's background makes him a unique character among the Autobot team, serving through Transformers: Age of Extinction and Transformers: The Last Knight. Thus, Drift became a niche fan-favorite among the fanbase. Not to mention, he's also a samurai voiced by the iconic Ken Watanabe, as if that wasn't already one of the coolest things on the planet.

5 Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa)

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023)

Much like Rhinox, Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa) definitely didn't get the time and limelight he deserved in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The fastest member of the Maximals, Cheetor can turn into a cheeta and make trouble for his enemies, like when he quickly takes down Mirage (Pete Davidson) in the Maximals' first collision with the Autobots.

Not only is Cheetor the quickest Maximal when he's in his cheeta form, but he's also the swiftest in his robot form. Cheetor is a much slimmer Maximal compared to the likes of Optimus Primal. When he goes robot in the final battle with the Terrorcons, he's quite agile, almost like a dancer, as he flips around the battlefield with his deadly spear. That's exactly how Cheetor sets himself apart from the others, and it makes him a vital soldier on the battlefield. Unfortunately, Cheetor doesn't spend much time in his robot form in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, so one can only hope the Maximals make a comeback and get to return in the future.

4 Jazz (Darius McCrary)

'Transformers' (2007)

If there's a name that gets brought up online the most when it comes to Transformers that were gone too soon, it's Jazz (Darius McCrary). Appearing in the first Transformers film as the Autobots that initially came to Earth and met Sam with Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Jazz stands out from the Autobots with his chatty and quippy demeanor that earned him a plethora of fans.

Jazz's time in the sun didn't last as long as many 2007 theater-goers would have liked, though. While he fought bravely in the Battle of Mission City and helped the Autobots in their first push, Jazz faced off against Megatron (Hugo Weaving), who brutally tore him in half. Jazz never had much of a chance of going up against Megatron due to their drastic size difference, but that's part of what makes him so great. Jazz didn't care that he was hopelessly outmatched; he just fought for the right thing.

3 Hound (John Goodman)

'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014) & 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

In the absence of the unfortunately deceased Ironhide (Jess Harnell) and Sideswipe (Andre Sogliuzzo & James Remar), the Autobots are missing both a second in command and a combat specialist come Transformers: Age of Extinction. Then, when Transformers: The Last Knight arrived, they also happened to be missing a medical specialist. Thanks to Hound (John Goodman), all of these roles were quickly filled.

Hound is very much an all-around character. Not only is he packed to the brim with weaponry and weapon storage, but he can also patch an Autobot up dang well when the going gets tough. Hound is essentially a walking armory, making him one of the most valuable Autobots in the series. With the wonderful voice of John Goodman behind him, Hound has quite the presence in the mere two films he appears in.

2 Arcee (Grey Griffin & Liza Koshy)

'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009), 'Bumblebee' (2018) & 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' (2023)

A big issue many have with the Transformers franchise is the absolutely large lack of female Transformers. Arcee (Grey Griffin & Liza Koshy) may be one of the few major female Transformers in the series, but she is easily one of the best characters in it, although incredibly overlooked.

Arcee is a short and small Transformer, taking on the form of a motorcycle. While this means she's not as physically strong, she's far faster and more nimble than any other Transformer in the series. While just depicted as incredibly fast in the Bayverse movies, Rise of the Beasts depicts her as a gymnast. Arcee flips and zips all across the battlefield with two blasters in each hand. Villains have an insanely difficult time getting their hands on Arcee, making her an incredibly valuable asset to have on the field. Indeed, the Transformers movies would be more rewatchable if Arcee had more to do.

1 Ironhide (Jess Harnell)

'Transformers' (2007), 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009) & 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' (2011)

If there's a character that fans have agreed for years didn't get enough time to shine and deserved far better, it's the weapons specialist, Ironhide. Ironhide was an old friend of Optimus Prime and an incredibly trigger-happy bot that was willing to fight for the Autobots until he couldn't fight any longer. Unfortunately, he did not get the chance to fight his way to death thanks to the likes of Sentinel Prime (Leonard Nimoy).

It's hard to nail down exactly what it is people love so much about Ironhide: his trigger-happy nature, willingness to do whatever it takes to complete the mission, or his inability to truly back down. Everyone agrees that Ironhide deserved so much better than being unknowingly shot through the back by someone he was supposed to trust (as seen in Transformers: Dark of the Moon). Ironhide deserved a warrior's death, not to mention far more love from the franchise.

