Symbiote Studios has unveiled its Transformers exclusive for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. The plush representation of the fan-favorite Dinobot Slag will retail for $29.99.

The Unofficial SDCC Blog revealed the news and the first images of the stuffed Triceratops, which will be available at Symbiote Studios' booth at the venerable comics and pop culture convention; if any supplies remain after the convention, they will also be available for sale online. It measures 12 inches from snout to tail, and is based on the animation model for the fearsome Dinobot, from the tech detail on his back to the Autobot symbol on his forehead. Symbiote Studios produces a number of licenced plush figures from a variety of properties, including Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, and My Little Pony. They also offer plush figures of a number of Transformers characters, including Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, and an equally-cuddly version of Slag's fellow Dinobot Grimlock.

Who Is Slag?

Slag is one of the mighty Dinobots, a team of powerful but slow-witted Autobots who debuted in the original Transformers toyline, TV series, and cartoon in 1985; although they were members of the heroic Autobots, their primal natures and the strong will of their leader, Grimlock, at times made them uneasy allies to Optimus Prime's forces. Slag (who is often renamed "Slug" in modern incarnations of the character, due to the negative implications of the word "slag" in the UK) is the angriest, most belligerent member of the group, and is so named due to his propensity to melt his opponents down with his searing fire-breath in dinosaur mode. The character has gone on to appear in various incarnations of the franchise, including the 2007 Cartoon Network series Transformers Animated and 2014's live-action sequel Transformers: Age of Extinction.

This is, of course, a big year for Transformers; the newest installment of the live-action franchise, the Beast Wars-influenced Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will debut in theaters on June 9, while Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus have the current Transformers TV show, Transformers: Earthspark, on live TV and streaming, respectively. It also saw the announcement of the franchise's first animated theatrical feature since 1986's Transformers: The Movie; the prequel Transformers: One, which will hit theaters September 13, 2024.

This year's San Diego Comic-Con will run from July 19 to July 23.The slag plush will be available at Booth #3249 during Comic-Con and will retail for $29.99. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the plush below as well as the trailer for Transformers: Age of Extinction below, which features considerably less-cuddly Dinobots.