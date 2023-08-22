The Big Picture Director Ángel Manuel Soto has pitched a new idea for a Transformers movie, but it's currently in limbo during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Soto promises that his Transformers spin-off will be "different."

A new animated prequel titled Transformers: One will explore the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron and is set to premiere in 2024.

Ángel Manuel Soto has been entirely focused on working on Blue Beetle over the year, but the filmmaker is already setting sights on his next project. Paramount has been busy coming up with ideas to breathe new life into the Transformers franchise, and it looks like the previously announced collaboration between the studio and the director is still on the horizon. During a recent interview with Collider, Soto talked about the status of his Transformers project, and how different it could be from the rest of the franchise once it enters development:

"I pitched them an idea. I read a script, I didn’t like it, and I pitched them a whole different idea, and they liked it, but then it was too late. So they told me, “Yeah, we cannot do your idea, but we like your idea, so we want you to write the idea and then direct it.” So, we’ve been in that process, but the writers’ strike happened. [Laughs] It will be different, it will be different."

While Soto sounds excited about the prospect of his new Transformers movie finally becoming a reality, it might take a while for his idea to make its way to the big screen. As the director mentioned, the ongoing dual strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA has been causing delays for many major projects spread out across the industry, as the laborers fight for better working conditions and proper compensation in the age of streaming. With no clear end in sight, it may be a while before Soto can resume work on his Transformers spin-off.

The latest project set in the franchise was this summer's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, where Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) found himself involved in a legendary war between the Autobots, Maximals, and Terrorcons, with every team looking for an ancient artifact that could mean the destruction of the Earth in the wrong hands. Though the sequel tried to continue the new timeline established by Bumblebee, it became the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. Only time will tell what this means for the next adventure of the Autobots.

The Future of Cybertron Will Be Its Past

Before audiences can see either a sequel to Rise of the Beasts or the secret project Soto is working on, they will be able to enjoy an animated prequel titled Transformers: One, currently set to premiere in theaters on September 13, 2024. Set many years before the events seen in recent movies, the animated project will explore the origins of the rivalry between Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry). The two biggest characters in the history of the franchise are set to clash with each other once again next year.

Blue Beetle is currently playing in theaters.