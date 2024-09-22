As Transformers One leads the future of the franchise this weekend, the movie that brought the franchise back into the spotlight in 2007 has found a new wave of success on Prime Video. Transformers brought the popular television and toy property to live-action thanks to Michael Bay's vision. And audiences can't seem to get their eyes away from the action of the first battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Almost two decades after the explosive adventure made its way to the big screen, its legacy continues.

Transformers introduced Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) as a young man just trying to live his life. Unfortunately for him, one of his ancestors crossed paths with Megatron more than a century before the events of the movie, meaning his family was unknowingly in possession of information that would turn out to be vital for the conflict between the Autobots and the Decepticons. Sam, with the help of Mikaela Banes (Megan Fox), who knows how to handle (and steal) cars, becomes the planet's last chance for survival, as the alien robots capable of disguising themselves as vehicles fight for supremacy.

Because Transformers was meant to take the heroes and villains from classic animated productions to the big screen, Paramount Pictures needed to recruit a very talented voice cast for this adventure. Peter Cullen once again played the role of Optimus Prime. The legendary performer had been voicing the leader of the Autobots for years, meaning that his return in Transformers would be very emotional for audiences. Meanwhile, Hugo Weaving voiced Megatron. The two characters had been leading the war for a long time, with their confrontation finally making its way to Earth in Transformers.

The Legacy of 'Transformers' Continues

Close

Transformers earned $709 million at the global box office. It was evident that the studio had a hit on its hands, which is why the development of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen began almost immediately after the release of the first movie. The legacy of the franchise has continued to grow over the years. The latest installment arrives in theaters in the form of Transformers One, an animated prequel that shows the early days of the rivalry between Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry).

Transformers is currently streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Transformers (2007) An ancient struggle between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons brings their war to Earth. Teenager Sam Witwicky, played by Shia LaBeouf, buys his first car, which turns out to be the Autobot Bumblebee. As Sam and his friends join forces with the Autobots, they must prevent the Decepticons from obtaining the powerful AllSpark and destroying humanity​. Release Date June 3, 2007 Director Michael Bay Cast Shia LaBeouf , Megan Fox , Mark Ryan , Peter Cullen , Hugo Weaving Runtime 144 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Roberto Orci , Alex Kurtzman , John Rogers Budget 150000000.0 Studio(s) DreamWorks Pictures , Di Bonaventura Pictures , DeSanto/Murphy Productions , Paramount Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO