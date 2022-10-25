The Transformers franchise is one of the biggest action series of all time. The inception of the franchise dates back to the early 1980s with the toys, comics, and cartoons being released to the general public.

In the early 2000s when big-budget action films (especially those helmed by Michael Bay) were all the rage, Transformers became a live-action series that the public is now the most familiar with. However, there have been numerous Transformers characters that have not appeared on the silver screen just yet.

Prowl

Prowl is an Autobot military strategist. He is a sort of right-hand man to the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, due to his extensive and vast amount of knowledge of the battlefield.

He is quieter than the other Autobots and tends to be the most dedicated to learning and understanding (which is why he is such an excellent military expert). Prowl turns into a sort of Police car, and has a weapon always at his disposal.

Ultra Magnus

Ultra Magnus is one of the high-ranking lieutenants to the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime. In the first Generation of Transformers, Ultra Magnus is well-known for his supreme fighting abilities, quick thinking on the battlefield, and strength.

Although, he is never the leader of the pack (until later generations when Optimus Prime goes missing). Usually, Ultra Magnus chooses to serve as a lower-ranking official and focuses more on being a part of the team and contributing in that way. He transforms into a gigantic blue truck.

Hot Shot

Hot Shot is a young and ambitious Autobot who finally earned himself a spot alongside Optimus Prime and the other Autobots. However, he tends to get in over his head and sometimes becomes overwhelmed due to his inexperience.

He is brave, loyal, a fierce fighter, and genuinely cool—it’s in the name! Hot Shot transforms into a sort of high-end bright-yellow sports car.

Bulkhead

Bulkhead is an Autobot who is a part of the Aligned continuity family. Despite his large, “bulky” looks and the sheer amount of strength that intimidates enemies, Bulkhead is actually quite gentle-mannered and fairly careless.

He is a loyal and sturdy member of the Autobots under Optimus Prime. He has been seen in some of the original cartoons, but never in the movies. Bulkhead transforms into a large military-grade vehicle.

Windblade

Windblade is another Autobot who, as stated in the name, has the ability to fly in the wind! She is usually portrayed as a female and is the first “fan-built bot” ever. In terms of her abilities and character traits, she is an excellent swordswoman and is able to communicate with dormant Metrotitans.

She also is extremely loyal and hard-working. Windblade turns into a VTOL fighter jet. She is yet to appear on the silver screen but has appeared in the Transformers comics and cartoons.

Sunstreaker

Sunstreaker is an advanced Autobot who has quite an ego. He is known for his sociopathic tendencies as well as arrogance, so he does not get along well with the other Autobots.

However, he is a force on the battlefield and therefore keeps his spot on the team. Sunstreaker transforms into a bright yellow hot rod, and has not been seen in the movies but has been a prominent character in the cartoons.

Blast Off

Blast Off is yet another Transformer yet to be seen on the big screen. He is a Decepticon who is often uninvolved with the squabbling and bickering among the other Decepticons.

Technically speaking, Blast Off is a Combaticon and combined with his other Combaticons to form Bruticus, an entirely new Decepticon. Like his name, Blast Off transforms into a giant rocket ship that frequently orbits in space.

Moonracer

Moonracer is another Autobot and one of the few female Transformers to be seen thus far. Her personality is bubbly and joyous, and she can be quite naive to the world around her.

This causes some to underestimate her, but her hard work and unparalleled ability on the battlefield will prove them wrong. She is one of the best sharpshooters in the galaxy and has the ability to transform into an aquamarine moon car.

Inferno

One of the original Autobots, Inferno is always a first responder to whatever crisis is occurring—a firefight or not! Inferno is heat-resistant and extremely courageous, and often enjoys the thrills of battle.

He, compared to the other Autobots, is rational and cautious when he must be. Obviously, Inferno has the ability to transform into a ladder firetruck.

Metroplex

One of the Autobot Titans from the first Generation of the Transformers is Metroplex. As the Autobot’s strongest warrior, he is also the slowest and most inefficient of the bunch.

Metroplex is dedicated, cunning, and versatile—he will sacrifice it all for the well-being of the Autobots. Because he is a Titan, he does not transform into a specific vehicle but is a gigantic hunk of metal and weaponry.

